Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors boost NBA play-off hopes with key wins

MIAMI – Tyrese Maxey scored 37 points and Joel Embiid added 29 to ignite the Philadelphia 76ers in a 109-105 victory at the Miami Heat on April 4 and boost their National Basketball Association (NBA) play-off chances.

Maxey added 11 assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double in 41 minutes on the court as the Sixers improved to 42-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference but only a game behind the sixth-place Indiana Pacers.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse told ESPN: “It was a tough environment and it was a team that’s super athletic and physical that had (us) up against the ropes and kept on swinging, and we somehow got out of there.”

The top six in each conference take NBA play-off berths, while teams in the seventh to tenth positions face play-in games for the last two available spots.

Maxey had missed the past two games for Philadelphia with a hip injury, but in his first game alongside Embiid in more than two months, the duo were dominating.

“I’m tired,” Maxey said. “Normally when you come back you get to play 32 minutes but (coach Nick) Nurse asked me and I said I’m all good. I can play as much as you need me to.”

Philadelphia, 2-0 since the return of reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Embiid from a knee injury, fell out of the top six while the Cameroonian big man was injured but hope to climb back into the top six in their final five games.

Miami, led by Terry Rozier’s 22 points, fell to 42-34, seventh in the East.

In the Western Conference, the Warriors stretched their winning streak to six games with a 133-110 victory at the Houston Rockets, boosting their lead over the only team that can knock them out of a play-in spot.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson each scored 29 points to lead the Warriors, who led 65-50 at half-time and rolled in the second half.

The Rockets lost their 13th consecutive meeting with Golden State, a club they have not beaten since February 2020.

At 42-34, Golden State hold the 10th and final West play-in spot while Houston slid to 38-38, four games behind the Warriors with six games remaining.

Meanwhile, Paul George scored 28 points and James Harden added 20 to lead the host Los Angeles Clippers over defending champions Denver 102-100 despite a triple-double by Nikola Jokic in a losing cause.

Two-time NBA MVP Jokic had 36 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists and the Nuggets grabbed a 31-20 lead after the first quarter before the Clippers battled back.

“Big win, especially because we’ve been losing at home,” George said. “We had a slow start. We’ve got to be better but it’s a big win. This is a champion-calibre team. They are defending champs. I thought we did a great job of just staying in the game and we fought hard.”