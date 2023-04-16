Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics cruise in NBA play-offs, New York Knicks edge Cleveland Cavaliers

WASHINGTON – The opening day of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference play-offs on Saturday went as expected as Joel Embiid and James Harden sparked a Philadelphia 76ers romp, while the Boston Celtics cruised to victory behind Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.
NBA scoring champion Embiid scored 26 points and assists leader Harden added 23 points and 13 assists in the Sixers’ 121-101 rout of the visiting Brooklyn Nets.
Philadelphia, who led the NBA in three-point shooting percentage, sank a franchise play-off record 21 treys in 43 attempts to seize a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven opening series, which continues on Monday in Philadelphia.
“(That) was a good win for us,” Harden said.
“We’ll be watching film. Game 2 is going to be the toughest game of the series for us. We’ll be ready to go.”
The guard, who hit seven-of-13 from three-point range, became the first player in Sixers history with 20 points, 10 assists and five three-pointers in one contest.
He also helped eight Sixers in all to make shots beyond the arc.
“Just finding ways to impact the game possession by possession,” Harden added.
“It’s the play-offs. Things don’t go the way you want as much as you want them to. You’ve got to keep pushing, keeping fighting, and I’m happy we got a win.”
Embiid, the NBA season scoring leader with 33.1 points a game, went 11-of-11 from the free-throw line but the Cameroonian star was seven-of-15 from the floor.
In the times when the Nets stifled the centre, Harden picked them apart with inside moves, skilled shotmaking and precision passing.
“I’ve been doing it for a very, very long time at the highest level so it’s pretty easy,” Harden said.
“As long as I get into the paint and create good shots, I’m doing my job. Most of the time my teammates are making the shots.”
Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges scored a game-high 30 points, but only seven in the second half.
The Celtics ripped the visiting Atlanta Hawks 112-99 behind 29 points and 12 rebounds from Brown and 25 points and 11 rebounds from Tatum.
Brown played with a wrapping on cut fingers and a protective mask he has had for two months due to a facial fracture.
“Got to come out and be ready to go,” he said.
“My team depends on me. My city depends on me. I don’t make no excuses. I come out and play ball.”
Derrick White added 24 points for the Celtics, who used a 20-3 second-quarter run to seize a 74-44 half-time lead.
The Hawks, led by Dejounte Murray’s 24 points, rallied in the second half but could not mount a sustained threat.
“Starts on defence,” Brown said.
“Coming out and being locked in defensively. That’s a good young team. We’ve got to give them respect and come out and play them tight and stay aggressive.”
He also said he wants to avoid second-half fades after building big leads.
“That’s the journey for us, to stay and keep that mentality locked in throughout the play-offs, 48 minutes throughout the game,” he said.
“Tonight we waned a little bit but we will pick it up as the play-offs go on.”
The first NBA play-off nail-biter came at Cleveland, where Jalen Brunson scored 21 of his team-high 27 points in the second half to lead the New York Knicks over the Cavaliers 101-97.
The hosts, who had 38 points from Donovan Mitchell in a losing cause, went on a 9-0 run for a 93-92 lead before the Knicks reclaimed the lead.
“They don’t quit. They just kept fighting,” Brunson said of the Cavs.
“We kept our composure. Made plays down the stretch, made a couple of huge stops. We also just kept fighting, kept sticking together and stayed poised.” AFP