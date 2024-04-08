Paul George’s late show sparks LA Clippers over Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA

LOS ANGELES – A “locked in” Paul George led a remarkable comeback on April 7 as the Los Angeles Clippers overturned a 26-point deficit to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-118 in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

George erupted for 23 points in a fourth-quarter charge, including the go-ahead shot with seven seconds remaining, and then made a crucial block to preserve the Clippers’ lead just before the buzzer.

It was the final act of an incredible individual display by George, who finished with 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and who was a perfect 16-of-16 from the free throw line.

James Harden added 22 points, while Ivica Zubac, Terance Mann and Norman Powell all had 14 points apiece.

“It was a collective team win,” George said. “I can’t take credit for none of it without them.

“It couldn’t have happened without those guys chipping in and doing what they do.”

The Clippers had looked to be heading for a monumental beating after a disastrous first-half performance that saw Cleveland rack up back-to-back 40-point quarters to lead 80-59 at half-time.

“I knew we weren’t ourselves,” George said of his team’s first half. “At that point, I was locked in and committed to do whatever it takes to win.”

Westbrook added: “You just got to dig in. It’s the time of the year. Can’t give in, can’t give up games. Got to find ways to win basketball games, however you got to do it.

“And for us it’s important, especially with (Kawhi Leonard) down. Never give in. Never quit. Always find ways to keep battling. You never know.”

The victory boosts the Clippers’ chances of securing the fourth seed in the Western Conference. They improved to 50-28 to remain fourth in the standings, ahead of the fifth-placed Dallas Mavericks, who are 48-30.

Both teams have four regular season games remaining.

The Mavericks kept up their late-season charge with a third straight victory in a 147-136 overtime win over the Houston Rockets.