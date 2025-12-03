Out to turn season around, Milwaukee Bucks face East-leading Detroit Pistons

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo blocks the shot of Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly in the second half at Capital One Arena.

MILWAUKEE – The struggling Milwaukee Bucks face a tall task to get back on track as they host the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night (Thursday morning, Singapore time).

Just 11 days will separate matchups between these teams after Detroit handled the Bucks 129-116 in Milwaukee on Nov 22. They will also face off in Detroit on Saturday night.

That win for Detroit was No. 12 of 13 in a row before they dropped back-to-back games against Boston and Orlando. Since then, they have won two straight one-possession games – 138-135 at Miami on Saturday and 99-98 over Atlanta at home on Monday.

Pistons star Cade Cunningham shined late against the Hawks, scoring eight of his 18 points in the final 3:21.

“(Cunningham has) developed in understanding and a belief, the timing and rhythm of when,” Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “Time and time again, he does the job when we need him to do it most. He embraces that role and he loves to do it for us.”

Cunningham has excelled for Detroit in his fifth season by averaging 28.2 points and 9.3 assists per game.

The Bucks will have to be wary of him, and their own poor form.

Milwaukee, who have lost eight of their last nine games, is coming off perhaps their most disappointing loss of the season. They held a 16-point lead in the second half at Washington but fell 129-126.

“I didn’t think we played right. They had 18 more shots than us,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said, assessing his team’s troubles.

Star man Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the squad with 30.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. Ryan Rollins adds 17.7 points, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals.

The Pistons snapped a 13-game losing streak against Milwaukee the last time they played. Detroit looks to clinch at least a split in the four-game season series for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign.

In another game on Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks take aim at their first three-game winning streak of the season when they host the Miami Heat.

Dallas lost 15 of their first 20 games before notching back-to-back victories over the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets to complete a 2-2 road trip.

Rookie Cooper Flagg said the Mavericks were not going to get overly giddy about two straight victories.

“We haven’t gotten too low off some of these losses, and we’re not getting too high off a couple of wins,” Flagg said. “Just stay consistent and just continue to build off what we had these last two games.

“If we can stay consistent with our approach and the way we’ve been coming out each and every day, I think we’ll be OK.”

The Mavericks defeated the Clippers 114-110 on Saturday behind Flagg’s season-high 35 points, and the 18-year-old will be eager to continue the momentum and impress his teammates.

Meanwhile in NBA action on Tuesday, Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 42 points while leading the Boston Celtics to a 123-117 victory over the visiting New York Knicks.

Anthony Edwards scored 44 points as Minnesota overturned a 15-point third-quarter deficit to beat New Orleans 149-142 in overtime.

NBA champions and Western Conference leaders the Oklahoma City Thunder, meanwhile, defeated the Golden State Warriors 124-112.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 38 points as the Thunder improved to a league-best 21-1.

Off the court, longtime NBA forward Danilo Gallinari announced his retirement from basketball at age 37.

“It’s been an incredible journey filled with countless memories that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart,” he posted on X.

The Italian played in 777 games with eight teams over 14 seasons, averaging 14.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He knocked down 1,456 career 3-pointers.

He spent the most time with the Denver Nuggets (303 games, 2011-17) and played his final game for the Bucks in the 2024 NBA playoffs. REUTERS, AFP