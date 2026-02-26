Out-of-sync offences collide as Phoenix Suns host Los Angeles Lakers

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic shooting over Paolo Banchero during the Orlando Magic's 110-109 NBA win at Crypto.com Arena on Feb 24.

LOS ANGELES – Two teams in varying states of offensive dysfunction will meet when the Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb 26 (Feb 27, Singapore time).

The Suns enter the matchup after their two lowest-scoring games of the season, a 92-77 National Basketball Asoociation (NBA) loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and a 97-81 defeat by the Boston Celtics. Phoenix were unable to generate consistent looks without top scorers Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks.

The Lakers return after an uncomfortable 6.7 seconds, when they misfired on an inbounds play in a 110-109 loss to the Orlando Magic on Feb 24. It was their second straight loss after a 111-89 defeat to Boston two days earlier.

“We’re a work in progress,” Lakers coach J.J. Redick said.

Redick drew up an inbounds play to get Luka Doncic a shot in the final seconds of the Orlando game, but Doncic turned down an open but longish three-point attempt before being swarmed. He passed to a surprised LeBron James, whose attempted game-winner was not close.

“Obviously, you have to ask Luka what he saw on that,” James said. “I thought he had a good look, and it looked like he kind of just lost his balance. Didn’t have the rhythm of the ball, whatever the case may be.

“I was kind of off-balance when he gave it to me. I thought he had a great look, but that’s my POV.”

Doncic, who had 22 points and 15 assists but was eight of 24 from the field, said he could have done things differently.

“I knew it was open, but I thought it was a little bit far,” Doncic said. “I tried to get one dribble closer. I thought it was enough time to get a better look. Probably shouldn’t have picked up the ball. Should have attacked. That’s on me.”

The Lakers and Suns are straddling the line that separates the top six in the Western Conference from the play-in round as the stretch approaches.

The Lakers (34-23) are sixth in the West, two games ahead of seventh-place Phoenix (33-26), and neither team has been able to make up ground recently.

The Lakers were 4-4 on an extended but testing homestead. They have lost four of the last six , including to top contenders the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and Boston .

“We’ve got to be more consistent,” Doncic said. “There’s been a couple of games we should have won.”

The Suns have lost four of five and seven of 10. They have shot below 40 per cent from the field in each of the last four games and are shooting 41 per cent in that 10-game stretch.

Booker (24.7 points per game) has missed seven games and Brooks (20.9) has missed three. Reserve guard Jordan Goodwin (calf) has missed the last two, while guards Grayson Allen and Jalen Green have been in and out due to injury.

Green has started the last four while working into form following an extended absence due to hamstring and hip injuries. He is averaging 17 points in those starts but shooting only 33.7 per cent.

“(Booker) has said it since Day 1 – when you have five guys that are threats on the court, that’s when it feels right and you can just play basketball,” Suns coach Jordan Ott said. “It’s a rhythm to the game.

“Right now, we cannot find it, but we’re going to keep trying. This is going to be a huge part of our season, us breaking through this little rough patch. We have to do it together.”

In on-court action on Feb 25, Alperen Sengun recorded his third triple-double of the season and Reed Sheppard scored a game-high 28 points while making only his seventh start as the Houston Rockets cruised to a 128-97 victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings.

Sengun posted 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists while Sheppard drilled a career-high seven 3-pointers, starting in place of Amen Thompson (quad). Kevin Durant tallied 21 points. REUTERS