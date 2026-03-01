OKC Thunder set to take on injury-depleted Dallas Mavericks

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jared McCain of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball while being defended by Christian Braun of the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Paycom Center.

DALLAS – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played only one NBA game with Jared McCain but the recently acquired guard has made a big impression for the Oklahoma City Thunder, both during Gilgeous-Alexander’s absence with an abdominal strain and during Friday’s overtime win over Denver.

Gilgeous-Alexander, McCain, and the Thunder take on the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Sunday (Monday morning, Singapore time).

“He has great shooting touch, as we all see,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

“He’s going to continue to get better as he plays in our system and learns our system more. Yeah, kid’s good. Really talented at basketball. He can grow as much as he wants to. Sky’s the limit.”

McCain was acquired in a Feb 4 trade with Philadelphia, the day after Gilgeous-Alexander suffered the injury that kept him out nine games before his return on Friday.

The sample size remains relatively small, but McCain’s production has turned upward significantly during his nine games with Oklahoma City.

After averaging 6.6 points and shooting 38.5% overall and 37.8% on 3-pointers in 37 games with the 76ers, he is averaging 11.9 points while shooting 48.1% from the field and 45.9% from deep since the trade.

Where McCain said he has experienced the most growth, though, is on the defensive end as he acclimates to the Thunder’s system.

“Being able to have such elite defenders and just watch it every day, it helps me,” he said. “I think when you focus on the defensive side, offense comes.”

McCain hit some big shots, including a fourth-quarter 3-pointer, in Friday’s come-from-behind win that gave Western Conference leaders and reigning champions Oklahoma City their sixth win in eight games.

He figures to continue to have a significant role, especially with Jalen Williams remaining out with a hamstring strain and Ajay Mitchell out with an abdominal strain.

Dallas, meanwhile, come into Sunday’s game having dropped back-to-back games and 12 of their last 14.

Sunday’s matchup is the last of three between the teams this season.

Oklahoma City have won the previous two, including a 21-point win over the Mavericks on Dec 5 in their most recent meeting.

While the Thunder got a big boost on Friday with the return of Gilgeous- Alexander, Dallas are still without Cooper Flagg.

Flagg has not played since Feb 10 with a left foot sprain and will miss at least two more games.

The Mavericks were more short-handed than just missing Flagg in Friday’s 19-point home loss to Memphis, playing without Marvin Bagley III, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington and Caleb Martin among others.

“The continuity is definitely not there right now with the injuries,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. “I think as we go forward, hopefully we’ll get some bodies back.”

While Oklahoma City has integrated McCain in quickly, the Mavericks are still working through things with their new-look lineup after the deadline deal that was centered around trading Anthony Davis to Washington.

“We’re learning on the fly,” Brandon Williams said. “It’s pretty tough just trying to gel with each other in a short amount of time, and it’s on us point guards to try to take on that responsibility.”

Dallas made a roster move on Saturday, waiving Tyus Jones. The Mavericks will sign Ryan Nembhard, who had been on a two-way contract, to a two-year deal, according to reports.

For the Mavericks, Sunday’s game is the last at home before a six-game road trip.

Meanwhile in NBA action on Saturday, Luka Doncic celebrated his 27th birthday with 26 points, eight assists and six rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 129-101 rout of the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

Los Angeles came into the Bay Area on a three-game losing skid but rebounded emphatically. The Lakers surrendered the game’s first two points, then went on to score the next 10 en route to a lead they never relinquished.

In another game, Bam Adebayo scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as the Miami Heat beat Houston 115-105 to end the Rockets’ three-game winning streak. REUTERS