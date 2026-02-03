OKC Thunder put home mastery against Orlando Magic on the line

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket against Spencer Jones of the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter at Ball Arena.

OKLAHOMA CITY – In his eighth NBA season and after earning his first Most Valuable Player award, Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s game continues to evolve.

Heading into Tuesday’s (Wednesday morning, Singapore time) home game against the Orlando Magic, the guard is shooting a career-high 55.8 per cent from the field and averaging 6.4 assists per game, which would tie his career high set last season.

“As I go through my career and go through seasons and games and see more coverages and different type of bodies, I just try to grow,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “The better you get at individually scoring, the more they make you pass. I’d be doing myself a disservice if I didn’t.”

The biggest change, he said, is reacting possession by possession to how he has played defensively instead of trying to assert himself as a scorer or force passes that are not there.

“I used to try to balance the two and I think I just got to the conclusion that me trying to decide before they show what they’re going to do is pointless,” he added.

“It just becomes now, taking what they give me every time down and just trusting the guys that I’m out there with to make the right plays. The only way the double teams stop is I make them pay by passing the ball and if my teammates are comfortable in those positions.”

The Thunder come into the game having won two of their last three, including Sunday’s 121-111 win in Denver. The Magic have also won two of their last three, but are coming off a 112-103 loss on Sunday in San Antonio.

In that game, Orlando trailed by 18 in the first quarter before battling back to take the lead, but ultimately fell.

“Just the initial fight, I think that’s what needs to start in our game,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said.

“You’ve got to start the game in an aggressive manner, a focused manner, understanding exactly how we’re guarding, what we’re trying to do, what we’re trying to take away, and be disciplined in that regard.

“They’re (the Thunder) the best team in the West for a reason.”

Tuesday’s meeting is the first of two between the teams this season.

The Thunder have swept the Magic each of the last two seasons, and Orlando have not won in Oklahoma City since Dec 29, 2020. The Magic have not beaten the Thunder on the road with fans in attendance since November 2016.

Oklahoma City and Orlando are both among the top five teams in the league at limiting points off turnovers, with the Thunder second, allowing 15.0 points per game. The Magic are fourth, with opponents scoring 16.1 points off turnovers.

The Thunder remain without Jalen Williams, who has missed the last seven games with a hamstring strain. Ajay Mitchell has missed the last five games with an abdominal strain, while Alex Caruso has missed the last six games with an adductor strain.

Orlando have been without forward Franz Wagner, who has missed the last six games due to a high ankle sprain. REUTERS