OKC Thunder put 13-game win streak on the line against Cooper Flagg's Dallas Mavericks

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Cooper Flagg of the Dallas Mavericks is defended by Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat during the second half at American Airlines Center.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Cooper Flagg still has plenty of development to work through, but the Dallas Mavericks rookie has made significant strides recently, and it is paying off.

The Mavericks are on a three-game winning streak – their first winning streak of the NBA season – heading into Friday’s game at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Facing the reigning champions again is an opportunity for Flagg to show how much he has grown.

In the first meeting this season, he had a season-low two points in Oklahoma City’s 101-94 win on Oct 27.

But during this winning streak, the 18-year-old Flagg became the youngest player in NBA history to score 20 or more points in three consecutive games. He is averaging 27.0 points per game on 59.3 per cent shooting.

“He’s been big for us,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “We’ve leaned on him on both ends of the floor. He makes winning plays, not just in the clutch but throughout the game.”

Dallas are also benefitting from the return of Anthony Davis, whom Kidd said was playing much better and was more comfortable than he was early in the season before missing 14 games with a left calf strain.

“It’s so much better when he’s out there,” Flagg said of Davis.

“Guys are going to double him and now I’m finding cutting lanes and kind of playing off of him. It’s been a treat to be alongside him. He makes us so much better.”

The Mavericks, though, should have their hands full with Oklahoma City.

The Thunder have won 13 consecutive games and 21 of their first 22, the best start in the NBA since Golden State opened the 2015-16 season 24-0.

After winning the first nine games in their current streak by 13 or more points, Oklahoma City’s last four wins came by an average of eight points.

These dominant victories are something Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said is helping the team develop even further after winning their first NBA title last season.

“Every game in the NBA is going to look different every night,” he said.

“I think it’s a skill that you have to learn and develop as a team – to just roll with the punches and just take whatever the game, whatever the team, whatever the night gives you and figure out how to come out on top.”

Meanwhile in NBA action on Thursday, Rui Hachimura hit the game-winning corner three-pointer at the buzzer and the visiting Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Toronto Raptors 123-120.

LeBron James set up the winning basket with his 11th assist of the game. He finished with eight points to end his streak of 1,297 consecutive games with double figures in scoring. The last time James failed to reach 10 points in a game was on Jan 5, 2007 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Austin Reaves led the team with 44 points while adding 10 assists in the opener of a three-game road trip.

In another game, Derrick White had 30 points, nine assists and seven rebounds as the visiting Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to three games by beating the Washington Wizards 146-101. REUTERS