Oklahoma City Thunder’s NBA winning streak hits 10 but Detroit Pistons’ ends at 13

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander celebrates after scoring against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Paycom Center.

– Reigning National Basketball Association (NBA) Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fought through illness to score 40 points and lead Oklahoma City to a 10th consecutive victory on Wednesday, while Detroit’s win streak was snapped at 13 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander, questionable with illness until game time, added six rebounds, six assists and three steals as the defending champion Thunder became only the fifth team in league history to start a season 18-1 or better by outlasting Minnesota 113-105.

“We’re just taking it day by day, taking the challenge by the challenge,” the star guard said. “Whatever it is, we find a way to come out on top and I’m impressed by this group’s ability to do so.”

The Pistons, however, had their victory run ended at Boston, where a missed Cade Cunningham free throw in the final seconds proved pivotal in a 117-114 loss.

Jaylen Brown scored 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Derrick White added a season-high 27 points, 25 in the second half, as Boston improved to 10-8 on the US Thanksgiving holiday eve.

“Really makes a statement,” White said. “It’s fun. We can enjoy Thanksgiving then we’ve got another challenge.”

At Oklahoma City, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards and Gilgeous-Alexander staged a classic duel, “Ant Man” settling for 31 points in defeat.

Edwards made a three-pointer with 1:00 remaining to lift the Timberwolves within 105-104, but the Thunder’s Chet Holmgren made a three-pointer and Gilgeous-Alexander sank three free throws in the dying seconds to secure the triumph.

“We had control of the game early but we knew they were going to fight,” Gilgeous-Alexander added.

“It just took us making plays at both ends of the floor down the stretch, figuring out a way to come out of here with a W and we did so.”

As for his illness, the Canadian looked forward to a holiday revival.

“I’m good. I’m tired,” he said. “Tomorrow is Thanksgiving. I’ll get a lot of food and fuel in me and I’ll be OK.”

The NBA-best Thunder (18-1) became only the fifth team in NBA history to open a campaign so well, the first since Golden State began 19-0 in the 2015-16 season.

The Thunder, unbeaten at home, rose to 3-0 in NBA Cup West Group A and can complete a group sweep with a home victory on Friday (Saturday morning, Singapore time) over Phoenix.

All Wednesday games were in the NBA Cup mid-season tournament, which closes group play on Friday.

Toronto has clinched the East Group A crown and the Los Angeles Lakers have taken the West Group B title.

Three group winners and a wildcard team from each conference advance to the knockout stage, which starts on December 9.

Minnesota were eliminated from Cup contention by the loss and a 133-128 Memphis overtime win at New Orleans.

At Boston, Cunningham’s game-high 42 points were not enough for Eastern Conference leader Detroit (15-3).

The Pistons missed out on a club-record 14th consecutive victory, instead sharing the 13-game win streak mark with the 1989-90 and 2003-04 squads that won NBA titles.

Detroit’s loss left Orlando alone atop East Group B in the NBA Cup at 3-0 with a showdown for the title coming against the Magic on Friday in Detroit. AFP