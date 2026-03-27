OKC Thunder look to keep pace in race for No. 1 seed against Chicago Bulls

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Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander passes out of traffic during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder are in a tight battle for the No. 1 overall seed in the NBA playoffs heading into Friday’s (Saturday morning, Singapore time) matchup with the Chicago Bulls at home.

“It’s very important and not just in the West, in the whole playoffs,” Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We needed Game 7 at home against Denver (last year)... and then we needed it against Indiana to win the championship, so it’s as important as everything and every team in the NBA that makes the playoffs knows that.”

Oklahoma City (57-16) enter the game against the Bulls two games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs for the top spot in the Western Conference and the NBA overall.

San Antonio have won 23 of their last 25, making it hard for the Thunder to create separation even as they have won 15 of 17 since the All-Star Break.

But Gilgeous-Alexander enjoys the competitive race, saying it is sharpening him for the playoffs.

“Last year I had too much time off between the playoff game and the last game I played in the regular season, so I think I was a little bit rusty going into the playoffs,” he said. “And I just love to play, so I’ll get a chance to go out there and play a few more games, which will be fun.”

Even after Wednesday’s 10-point loss in Boston, which snapped their 12-game winning streak, the Thunder are definitely closer to their best than they have been in quite a while.

The game was the first this season in which Oklahoma City had their current full rotation available.

Jalen Williams continues to work his way back after missing extended time twice due to a hamstring injury. He had seven points in 24 minutes at the Celtics.

“It’s not going to be linear but we’re happy to have him back and get him in some of these games and get him back acclimated,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “He’s played high-level games for a young player, so I’m really not worried about the performance as much as I am getting him out there, getting his feet wet again, and getting him ready to go as we ramp up toward the playoffs.”

While the Thunder are fighting for the top spot in the West, the Bulls’ chances of earning a play-in spot in the East are hanging by a thread after they dropped 18 of their last 23.

Chicago (29-43) are coming off a 20-point loss at Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Billy Donovan’s status as the Bulls’ coach moving forward is also up in the air, as he has been linked to the vacant North Carolina job. Donovan is in his sixth season with the Bulls and has not coached in college since being hired from Florida to take over the Thunder before the 2015-16 season.

“My main focus is on these guys and this new team,” Donovan said. “I understand that there’s stuff out there, and I understand there is going to be certain speculation, but I have to concentrate on this group.”

Oklahoma City won the first matchup between the teams 116-108 in Chicago on March 3. The Thunder won that game despite being without Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Ajay Mitchell.

Meanwhile in NBA action on Thursday, Jalen Duren dominated inside with 30 points and 10 rebounds and added seven assists, two blocks and two steals as the East-leading Detroit Pistons won for the fifth time in six games by thumping the New Orleans Pelicans 129-108.

In the two other games, Kon Knueppel had 26 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to help the Charlotte Hornets earn a 114-103 victory over the New York Knicks.

Paolo Banchero had a team-high 30 points and combined with Desmond Bane for eight in a late 12-0 flurry that led the Orlando Magic to a 121-117 victory over the Sacramento Kings. REUTERS