New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs ring out 2025 with NBA Cup final rematch

New York Knicks center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns knocks the ball loose from New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Saddiq Bey during the second half at Smoothie King Center.

– The New York Knicks can build on a three-game winning streak and produce a repeat result of the NBA Cup final, when they visit the suddenly struggling San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday (Thursday morning, Singapore time) in a clash between two of the league’s best teams.

The Knicks and Spurs squared off in the finals of the NBA’s in-season tournament on Dec 16 in Las Vegas, with the Knicks winning 124-113 in a contest that did not count in the regular-season standings.

Since then, both teams have won five of their ensuing seven contests – but with the big difference coming in the most recent games.

New York heads to the Alamo after a gritty 130-125 win on Monday in New Orleans.

Jalen Brunson (28 points, 10 assists), OG Anunoby (23 points, 11 rebounds) and Karl-Anthony Towns (12 points, 12 rebounds) each had double-doubles for New York while Mohamed Diawara scored a career-high 18 points and Miles McBride, playing in his first game since Dec. 7 because of a left ankle sprain, added 14 points off the bench.

“We find a way to win,” Brunson said. “We have a growing confidence as a team, not necessarily just in fourth quarters. We understand how we started (Monday) was unacceptable, and we got to figure out how to win a game from where we were. So we got a lot of confidence in each other. But we got to start better. And we got to play better, honestly, throughout the whole game.”

The Knicks have captured 15 of their past 18 games when including the NBA Cup final.

The Spurs have dropped two straight games by laying eggs in the fourth quarter, the most recent a 113-101 setback Monday at home to Cleveland.

San Antonio led by two points heading to the fourth quarter but came unraveled, allowing Cleveland to surge to the front and stay there.

“It felt like an unnecessary feeling of desperation at times,” said Spurs coach Mitch Johnson. “And there are probably a few different sources of that – some of it is motivation, some is trying to make a play, some are trying to be aggressive, some of it is trying to extend a lead or cut a lead where you can’t get six-point plays.”

The late swoon mirrored the Spurs’ 127-114 home loss to Utah on Saturday, when they rallied to tie the game early in the fourth quarter and then fell down the stretch.

San Antonio had won eight consecutive games (not counting the Cup final) before losing twice in three nights.

“Never get too high when we win, never get too low when we lose,” star man Victor Wembanyama said.

“It’s a transition in our season for us because we just came off a very tough stretch of which we came out pretty successful. Very demanding games, mentally demanding scouting reports and opponents, and we have to be able to settle down after that.”

Meanwhile in NBA action on Tuesday, rookie VJ Edgecombe knocked down a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining in overtime, lifting the Philadelphia 76ers to a 139-136 victory over the host Memphis Grizzlies.

Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 34 points apiece and Edgecombe finished with 25.

The Boston Celtics, led by Derrick White’s 27 points, seven blocks, seven rebounds and six assists, overcame Keyonte George’s 37 points for the Utah Jazz as they clinched a 129-119 road victory.

Over in Los Angeles, the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons ended a two-game losing streak as they defeated the Lakers 128-106.

Cade Cunningham led the team with 27 points, while Luka Doncic had 30 points for the Lakers.

The Clippers beat the Sacramento Kings 131-90, thanks to a game-high 33 points from Kawhi Leonard. REUTERS, AFP