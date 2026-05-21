NY Knicks hold momentum, but Cleveland Cavaliers no stranger to playoff comebacks

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New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen during the fourth quarter of Game 1.

NEW YORK – The New York Knicks are no strangers to playing with plenty of momentum during the NBA play-offs. Nor are the Cleveland Cavaliers unfamiliar with climbing back from discouraging losses.

But Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals series on Tuesday might have provided the Knicks with their most momentum yet and presented the Cavaliers their biggest challenge.

Hosts New York will aim to take a 2-0 series lead as the Cavaliers will look to bounce back from a stunning defeat in Game 2 of the best-of-seven set on Thursday (Friday, Singapore time).

The Knicks won Game 1 in historic fashion, overcoming a 22-point deficit in the final 7:52 of regulation and never trailing in overtime on their way to a 115-104 victory.

The victory was the eighth straight for the team, who won their previous seven games by an average of 26.4 points before mounting the second-biggest fourth-quarter comeback in NBA playoff history.

That record beloings to the Los Angeles Clippers, who trailed the Memphis Grizzlies by 24 before earning a 99-98 win in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round series in 2012.

“They (the Cavs) were playing great basketball, had us on our heels, give them a lot of credit – obviously we played well in the fourth and overtime,” Knicks star Jalen Brunson said. “It was the middle, second and third quarter, where we let go of the rope. So that’s our biggest takeaway.”

That plus the fact that the series is not over just because of a resounding Game 1 win. In 2012, the Clippers had to go the distance to eliminate the Grizzlies, who forced a decisive Game 7 after falling behind 3-1.

“They’re going to come out with extreme energy, attention to detail, focus, sense of urgency and desperation,” Knicks forward Josh Hart added. “They’re looking at it like that was our game that we gave away.”

The loss was the seventh of the postseason for the Cavaliers, who needed the full seven games to eliminate the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors in the first round and the top-seeded Detroit Pistons in the second round.

“We’ve had some tough ones, but it’s one loss,” said Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, who scored 29 points but just three during the Knicks’ fourth- quarter surge. “It’s one. So we have an opportunity to come back here in two days and steal one here.”

The Cavaliers squandered a 2-0 series lead against the Raptors, and also trailed the Pistons 2-0 in the second round. They then won three straight before missing a chance to close out the series at home last Friday, when Detroit rolled to a 115-94 victory. However, Cleveland responded with a 125-94 road rout in Sunday’s Game 7.

Being able to bounce back from setbacks may be their strength.

“Just understanding that we didn’t have the best effort (Tuesday) night, we didn’t have the best outcome,” Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen said. “And the resiliency is going to show (Thursday in) how we come out.”

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pulled the Oklahoma City Thunder level with San Antonio, as the defending NBA champions won their second Western Conference Finals clash 122-113.

Having been largely kept in check in Monday’s Game 1 loss to the Spurs, the league’s back-to-back Most Valuable Player scored 30 points and provided nine assists.

The Thunder’s home win poises the series at 1-1, with the teams next headed to San Antonio for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Saturday. REUTERS, AFP