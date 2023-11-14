Nuggets coach Michael Malone agrees to extension

DENVER - The Denver Nuggets and Michael Malone agreed to an extension that makes him one of the NBA’s highest-paid coaches, ESPN reported Monday.

Malone, 52, guided the Nuggets to the franchise’s first championship last season and has Denver off to an 8-2 start this season, tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the best mark in the Western Conference entering Monday.

Terms of the agreement were not reported.

Malone has been coaching the Nuggets since 2015-16, the fourth-longest tenure among NBA coaches behind Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs, Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat and Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors.

Malone has compiled a 375-272 record with Denver after going 39-67 in parts of two seasons with the Sacramento Kings from 2013-14.

Malone ranks third in coaching wins for the Nuggets behind Doug Moe (432) and George Karl (423). REUTERS