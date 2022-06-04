Nothing to panic about, says Green

SAN FRANCISCO • Despite losing their first home game of this season's National Basketball Association play-offs after 10 played, there is no chance of the Golden State Warriors hitting the panic button.

Those were the fighting words offered by Draymond Green after the NBA Finals favourites crashed to a series-opening defeat by the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

The Warriors slumped to a stunning 120-108 loss in front of their home fans after the Celtics staged a remarkable fourth-quarter onslaught, outscoring their opponents 40-16.

With Games 3 and 4 in Boston next week, Game 2 in San Francisco tomorrow is looking like a must-win.

Green is confident the Warriors will respond to the challenge after falling behind in the best-of-seven series.

"You get a chance to do something else, do it in a different way, embrace the challenge," the forward said. "We've always embraced challenges. We'll embrace this one. It's not a hit to the confidence at all, not one bit.

"Whether you win every game at home, you still want to win one on the road. And our history, we've always won one on the road. So, it's just nothing to panic about. It's the first team to win four games, not the first to win one."

Green's comments were echoed by teammate Klay Thompson.

"It's never fun and it hurts on the biggest stage, but there's no reason to panic," the guard said. "I like our chances still, we'll go home and digest what happened. I know we'll be better Game 2. There's no reason to hold onto a loss when you have another game so soon."

The Warriors intend to approach tomorrow's game with a sense of "desperation", according to coach Steve Kerr.

"We've been in this position before, and we've won series where we've lost the first game... you always kind of assume that you're going to have to win on the road to win a play-off series," he said.