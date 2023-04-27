‘No failure in sports’ says Giannis Antetokounmpo after Milwaukee Bucks exit

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo insisted that Milwaukee’s season had not been a failure after the Bucks crashed out of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference play-offs at the first hurdle on Wednesday.

The top-seeded Bucks were bundled out of the best-of-seven series 4-1 in stunning fashion, losing 128-126 to Miami in overtime in front of their home crowd at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

For the second straight game, they collapsed in the fourth quarter, squandering a large double-digit lead as a Jimmy Butler-inspired Miami stormed to victory.

The normally unflappable Antetokounmpo embodied Milwaukee’s implosion, making just 10 of 23 free throws to let the Heat off the hook.

“I wasn’t able to make shots. That’s pretty much it,” said the disconsolate Greek star, who led his team with 38 points nonetheless.

“If I’d made those shots it would have been a different case... Some days you make it, some days you miss. Today was one of those days.”

But the forward – one of the front-runners for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award – bristled when asked if felt Milwaukee’s season had been a failure.

“There’s no failure in sports. There’s good days, bad days,” he said.

“Some days you’re able to be successful, some days you’re not. Some days it’s your turn, and some days it’s not your turn. You don’t always win. And this year some other team is going to win.

“Every year you work towards a goal. There’s steps to success. Michael Jordan played 15 years and won six championships. Were the other nine years a failure?“

However, he acknowledged that the sting of defeat would haunt him through the off-season, revealing that he would likely “think about it all summer”.

“Everybody handles it differently,” he added.

“But for me I’ll remember it, and that I don’t want to be in this situation again. But it’s basketball so I probably will be in this situation again.”

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer also declined to characterise Milwaukee’s season as a failure, even after they led the entire league 58-24 in the regular season.

“This team has incredibly high expectations,” he said.