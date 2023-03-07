No dice as NBA rescinds Giannis’ triple-double: Report

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (right) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill during the game on March 5, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
59 sec ago
Published
10 min ago

WASHINGTON – The National Basketball Association is rescinding the triple-double that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo secured in the waning seconds of Sunday’s game, ESPN reported Monday.

Antetokounmpo collected a defensive rebound, his ninth overall, with 10 seconds remaining in Milwaukee’s 117-111 win over the Washington Wizards.

He then dribbled the length of the floor, ostensibly to run out the clock, but then threw a soft toss to himself off the backboard, seemingly collecting his 10th rebound and fourth triple-double of the season.

No dice, the league decided Monday.

A player has to shoot “with intent to score a field goal,” the NBA rules read.

Antetokounmpo’s stat line now reads 23 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds in Game No. 64 of the season. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Basketball: Davis spoils Curry's return to Warriors, Durant dazzles as Suns down Mavericks
NBA: Harden dazzles as Sixers comeback snaps Milwaukee 16-game streak

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top