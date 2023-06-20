Nikola Jokic has completed rise from Joker to king, says fellow Serb and former NBA All-Star

SINGAPORE – He is nicknamed the Joker. But after proving himself to be Denver Nuggets’ trump card in their historic National Basketball Association (NBA) playoff run and 4-1 Finals win over Miami Heat, Nikola Jokic can rightfully claim to be king and a basketball legend.

While in Singapore on Tuesday to promote the Fiba Intercontinental Cup, fellow Serb and NBA All-Star (2001) Vlade Divac rattled of a list of other legends and said: “Bill Russell, Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, Michael Jordan... Nikola has definitely shown he belongs in this group.

“For me, one championship is enough to cement his place among the greats, but I’m sure he is going to win more.”

Selected by the Nuggets in the second round of the 2014 NBA draft as the 41st overall pick, Jokic has confounded the odds in his eight seasons in Denver.

The 28-year-old centre has been a five-time NBA All-Star since 2019, two-time NBA Most Valuable Player in 2021 and 2022, and NBA Finals MVP in 2023, the lowest draft pick to do so in league history.

While he is an imposing 2.11m, 129kg unit, Jokic is more than a traditional big as he also has the passing ability and basketball IQ of a guard.

While he was still 19, he described his style of play: “Everybody jumps so high, I don’t jump high, I don’t run too fast. Basketball is about teammates. When I’m open, I score, I pass, I play basketball. Just play simple.”

These values and all-roundedness were evident in the NBA Finals as he became the first player in history to record over 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a Finals game, as Denver won a crucial Game 3 in Miami.

He is also the first player to lead the post-season in points (600), rebounds (269) and assists (186).

Divac highlight how the likes of Jokic and Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid have catapulted centres back into the conversation in recent seasons after the NBA had trended towards long-range shooters, led by Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.

He said: “I’m happy for Nikola because he has shown the world what he is capable of. He’s a big man, but he plays in every single position. He can shoot, pass, play the low post. Maybe he struggles a bit against opponents who play pick and roll against him, but he does so much great stuff, I wouldn’t call it a weakness.”

Divac’s pride was clear when discussing his compatriot and he shared how there were watch parties at homes and Belgrade’s city square despite the NBA Finals being televised in the early mornings in Serbia.

“Nikola has done a tremendous job for himself and representing the country,” he said. “We are all happy and proud of him for showing everybody he is the best player in the NBA.”