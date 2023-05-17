Nikola Jokic dominates as Denver Nuggets hold off LA Lakers in opener

DENVER – Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone saluted his team’s composure in closing out victory, as Nikola Jokic produced a dominant display to hold off a late Los Angeles Lakers fightback and win their Western Conference Finals opener 132-126 on Tuesday.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic finished with 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists to give top-seeded Denver a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven National Basketball Association series.

“A lot of our guys are battle-tested, we’ve been in a ton of close games,” Malone said.

“I didn’t think there was any panic – there was poise. Our guys looked at one another and realised what we had to do to close this game out.”

Jokic received offensive support from Jamal Murray, who finished with 31 points, while four other Denver players posted double-digit points tallies.

The Lakers were led by Anthony Davis, who scored 40 points with 10 rebounds. LeBron James added 26 points while Austin Reaves added 23 points.

Denver led by 21 points in the third quarter but saw their lead whittled away to just three as the Lakers swept back into contention with a gutsy fourth-quarter fightback that ultimately fell just short.

“I’d rather clean things up after a win in the Western Conference Finals than after a loss, so I will take it,” Malone added of his team’s mini collapse. “But much work to do.”

Jokic agreed with his coach, adding: “In the first half we were really good – controlled the game, controlled everything, controlled the pace, controlled the defence and then second half we lost it.

“But whether you win by one point or win by 20 at this time of year, it doesn’t matter – a win is a win.”

With a raucous Ball Arena home crowd roaring them on, the Nuggets took early control, surging into a 20-9 lead midway through the first quarter with a flurry of scoring that threatened to overwhelm the visitors.

Jokic was at the heart of the opening onslaught, imposing himself with eight points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the first quarter alone to help the Nuggets take a 37-25 lead heading into the second quarter.

Denver continued to score freely through the second quarter to take a commanding 72-54 half-time lead.