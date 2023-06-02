Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets cruise to Game 1 win over Miami Heat

DENVER – Well aware of their opponents’ penchant for fast starts, the Denver Nuggets treated their first-ever National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals game on Thursday as if everything were on the line.

But even with the Game 1 urgency, Denver star Nikola Jokic never panicked, finishing off another triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists as the Nuggets rolled to a 104-93 victory against the visiting Miami Heat.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Sunday, also in Denver.

Jamal Murray added 26 points and handed out 10 assists, Michael Porter Jr. had 14 points and 13 rebounds and Aaron Gordon scored 16 points as the Nuggets won the series opener without having to lean heavily on Jokic, even as he ended up leading the way.

“Right now, the most important thing is to win a game, and I’m trying to win a game in any possible way,” Jokic said of his slow start as he wound up eight of 12 from the field after taking just five shots through three quarters.

“I don’t need to shoot and I know I don’t need to score to affect the game, and I think I did a good job today. Everybody contributed.”

The Serbian centre also extended his NBA single-year record with his ninth triple-double of the play-offs.

Denver, the Western Conference’s top seed, shot 59.5 per cent from the field in the first half and 50.6 per cent for the game while improving to 9-0 at home in the play-offs. The Nuggets were sharp, even after a nine-day wait between their conference-final sweep and the start of the NBA Finals.

Bam Adebayo had 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Heat, but Jimmy Butler was held to 13 points on six-of-14 shooting. The Eastern Conference eighth seeds failed to win the opener of a series on the road for the first time in four tries.

“I reminded our group, if they didn’t know, that Miami went into Milwaukee (in the first round) and won Game 1,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said.

“They went into the Garden in New York City (in the second round) and won Game 1. They won Game 1 up in Boston (in the Eastern Conference Finals). So we did not want them coming in here, taking control of the series on our court.”

The Heat shot 37.5 per cent in the first half and 40.6 per cent on the night. Miami were two of two from the free-throw line, an NBA Finals record for least number of free-throw attempts in a play-off game.

“They were in a pretty good rhythm, especially in that first half,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of the Nuggets.

“Our disposition, the efforts, the resolve in the second half was much better. But (when) you get to this level, it has to be complete games of that disposition.”

Jokic was content to occupy the role of playmaker in the first quarter, not taking his first shot from the field until 3.3 seconds remained. He made the close-range attempt as Denver took a 29-20 lead at the end of the opening period.