New Orleans Pelicans spread points around in beating Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES – Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each scored 26 points and the host New Orleans Pelicans avenged an In-Season Tournament semi-final loss by ripping the Los Angeles Lakers 129-109.

Their 133-89 mauling in the National Basketball Association’s inaugural tournament in December remains fresh in New Orleans’ memory, but Williamson said it might be “blessing in disguise”.

He said: “It definitely brought us together more as a team. I feel like we’ve been playing great since then. We’ve still got some things to figure out, but so does every other team.”

Pelicans coach Willie Green added: “The way we lost the game, you want to redeem yourself. We talked about it the last couple of days and watched some film on it – as hard as it was.”

The Pelicans spread the points around, with six players in double-figures.

Ingram added eight assists, three steals and two blocked shots, and C.J. McCollum collected 22 points and nine assists. Jonas Valanciunas and Herbert Jones had 13 points each, with Valanciunas chipping in eight boards, and Larry Nance Jr. had 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

LeBron James, completing a back-to-back the day after his 39th birthday, scored a game-high 34 points with eight assists, Anthony Davis added 20 points and 10 rebounds, Austin Reaves scored 20 points and Taurean Prince had 15 points for the Lakers, who lost for the eighth time in 11 games since winning the NBA Cup.

Said James: “We have to figure it out and get better, for sure. We’re not one team that likes to play from behind. We’ve been in that position a lot this year.

“The flight last night did not help, obviously. We didn’t get to the hotel last until 3:45 (am). So, it was a rough day trying to recalibrate and get ready for the game. But I’m happy I was able to go out and just try to make some plays happen for my team.”

Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis snatched a game-high 21 rebounds as part of a triple-double, De’Aaron Fox got the better of Ja Morant in their point guard duel and the Sacramento Kings ran off from the host Memphis Grizzlies for a 123-92 victory.

Sacramento had a 59-34 advantage on the boards. Said Sabonis, who also had 13 points and 12 assists: “It was a team effort. I feel we did a good job of contesting their shots... Today was my night.”

Fox finished with 24 points, seven more than Morant in their first head-to-head of the season. Jaren Jackson Jr. put up a team-high 18 points for the Grizzlies. Malik Monk paced the Kings with 27 points off the bench.

Said Sacramento coach Mike Brown: “It’s probably the best defensive performance that we’ve had since I’ve been here, from start to finish. It was really, really fun to watch.” REUTERS, AFP