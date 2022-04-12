Nets secure 7th seeding to meet Cavaliers

Updated
Published
4 min ago

NEW YORK • The Brooklyn Nets won their regular-season finale on Sunday and secured the best seed in the National Basketball Association Eastern Conference play-in tournament this week.

The Nets finished the regular season 44-38 after fending off the Indiana Pacers, 134-126.

As the No. 7 seed in the East, they will host the eighth-ranked Cleveland Cavaliers today to kick-start the play-in tournament.

The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets both won their regular-season finales to cement themselves as the ninth and 10th seeds respectively in the East. The Hawks (43-39) will host the Hornets (43-39) tomorrow.

The winner of the Brooklyn-Cleveland tie will face the second-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round of the play-offs, which will begin this weekend.

The loser will host the winner of Atlanta-Charlotte on Friday to determine who draws the top-seeded Miami Heat in the opening round.

The Western Conference play-in tournament schedule was finalised before Sunday's action.

The No. 7 seeds, Minnesota Timberwolves, will host the eighth-ranked Los Angeles Clippers today. The winner will take on the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

The No. 9 seeds, New Orleans Pelicans, will host the 10th-ranked San Antonio Spurs tomorrow. The winner will face either the Timberwolves or Clippers in the final play-in game for a chance to face the Phoenix Suns, who finished the season with the league's best record (64-18).

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers, who last week were eliminated from the play-off contention, are set to fire coach Frank Vogel.

ESPN yesterday reported the Lakers will call an end to his three-year tenure this week and begin an extensive search for their sixth coach since 2011.

REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 12, 2022, with the headline Nets secure 7th seeding to meet Cavaliers. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top