Nets and Lakers may swop top guards

NEW YORK • The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers are discussing swopping star guards Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook, Yahoo Sports reported.

According to Saturday's report, the teams "are actively engaged in discussions".

Both Westbrook and Irving exercised their one-year, multimillion-dollar options last week, tying them for another season to teams where they just do not seem to fit.

Westbrook, 33, has a US$47 million (S$65.7 million) option for 2022-23. Irving, 30, will play under a US$36.5 million deal.

According to Yahoo, the sides have not been able to reach agreement on the other pieces of the trade package, including draft picks.

The Nets reportedly want the Lakers also to take 30-year-old guard Joe Harris and the two years and US$38.6 million left on his contract.

The Lakers instead want shooting guard Seth Curry, 31, who has one year left on his contract at US$8.5 million, reported Yahoo.

However, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski said: "The Lakers have yet, I'm told, to be aggressive in trying to put a deal together to get from Brooklyn.

"That may come, that may evolve with time. But so far right now, there's no traction really on deals with either Irving or Durant.

"They'll develop over time but both of these processes could play out."

Brooklyn are also engaged in initial trade talks with numerous NBA teams about superstar Kevin Durant, who last week requested a trade.

Despite star-studded rosters, both sides fell short of their championship aspirations last season.

The Lakers failed to make the play-offs, and the Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference play-offs.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls and point guard Goran Dragic agreed to a one-year, US$2.9 million deal on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

The 36-year-old Slovenian, an All-Star in 2018, will provide veteran help for a team hoping to challenge for the Eastern Conference crown behind stalwarts Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

