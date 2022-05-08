NBA: Warriors shoot 63.1 per cent in Game 3 blowout of Grizzlies

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson combined for 78 points, and the Golden State Warriors rode an offensive masterpiece to a 142-112 National Basketball Association victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night (May 7) in San Francisco.

The Warriors took a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semi-final series.

Curry had a team-high 30 points, Poole 27 off the bench and Thompson 21 in his most productive effort of the series, helping Golden State run off to the first one-sided victory in the best-of-seven series.

Game 4 is scheduled for Monday night, also in San Francisco.

Coming off a 47-point explosion in a Game 2, Ja Morant led all scorers again with 34 points before taking the final 6min 19sec of the game off to have his right knee examined.

Morant suffered the injury seconds earlier when it appeared he clashed knees with Poole. The Memphis star played for about another minute, but then with his team down by 17 points, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins pulled Morant and sent him straight to the locker room.

Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. combined for four of five Memphis three-pointers in the game's first five minutes as the Grizzlies burst out to an 18-8 lead.

The Grizzlies led by as many as 13 before Golden State dominated the final 42 minutes of the game, shooting 63.1 per cent overall and 53.1 per cent on three-pointers.

Curry shot seven-for-14, Poole 11-for-17 and Thompson eight-for-13 for Golden State.

Almost half of Curry's scoring came on a 14-for-14 performance from the free-throw line.

On a night when he passed Paul Pierce and Kevin McHale to move into 21st place on the NBA's all-time post-season scoring list, Curry topped 30 points for the fourth time in these play-offs and 44th time in his career.

Thompson was Golden State's top shooter from beyond the arc, going four-for-six.