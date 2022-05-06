NBA: Warriors' Payton suffered multiple injuries in Grizzlies clash

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP) - Gary Payton II will be sidelined for at least two weeks after suffering a fractured left elbow as well as ligament and muscle damage during a controversial incident during Golden State's National Basketball Association (NBA) play-off loss to Memphis, the Warriors confirmed on Thursday (May 5).

Warriors ace Payton was knocked out of Tuesday's bruising Game 2 in the opening three minutes after being flattened by the Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks.

Brooks was ejected from the game - eventually won 106-101 by Memphis - after crashing into Payton in mid-air as he drove for a basket.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr later attacked Brooks' foul as "dirty" and the NBA followed on Thursday by issuing a one-game suspension to Brooks for "unnecessary and excessive contact" with Payton.

Brooks will serve his suspension on Saturday when the Warriors host Memphis in Game 3. The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1.

Golden State issued a statement on Thursday detailing the extent of Payton's injuries following an MRI scan.

"The MRI confirmed that Payton suffered a fracture in his left elbow, in addition to ligament and muscle damage," the team said.

"He will be re-evaluated in two weeks."

The Warriors also updated the injury status of Andre Iguodala, who has missed the last three playoff games with a neck injury.

Golden State said Iguodala was "making good progress in his recovery and will be re-evaluated again in one week."

The NBA also issued a US$25,000 (S$35,000) fine to Golden State's Draymond Green for his obscene one-finger gesture to the crowd as he walked from the court to the locker room for medical treatment after Tuesday's first quarter.