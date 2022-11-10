NBA: Vaughn named new Brooklyn Nets head coach

NEW YORK – The Brooklyn Nets named Jacque Vaughn as the team’s new head coach on Tuesday following the sacking of Steve Nash.

Vaughn, who had taken over as interim coach after Nash’s dismissal on November 1, has agreed a deal which will run through the 2023-2024 season, US reports said.

The appointment ends speculation that the Nets were set to bring in suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka to replace Nash.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Nets backed away from Udoka as a candidate fearing the disruption that any move for the Celtics coach would likely trigger.

Udoka was suspended by Boston on the eve of the season over revelations of an improper relationship with a female member of staff at the club.

The Nets have already had to grapple with one prolonged controversy this season after suspending Kyrie Irving for promoting an anti-Semitic film on social media.

Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement on Tuesday that Vaughn was the “clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward.”

“He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball,” Marks said.

The Nets have won two and lost two during Vaughn’s four games in charge since taking over last week.

The 47-year-old has been an assistant coach at Brooklyn for seven seasons and also had a short stint as head coach in the 2019-2020 campaign.

Prior to that he coached the Orlando Magic from 2012 to 2015. AFP