NBA: Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors advance to next round, Indiana Pacers force Game 7 against Cleveland Cavaliers

(REUTERS) - Donovan Mitchell scored 38 points in Game 6 and the Utah Jazz closed out the Western Conference first-round series with a 96-91 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night (April 27) at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz won the series four games to two.

The fifth-seeded Jazz will face the top-seeded Houston Rockets in the second round, with the series starting on Sunday.

Russell Westbrook made seven three-pointers while recording 46 points and 10 rebounds for the fourth-seeded Thunder.

It was Westbrook's seventh career post-season 40-point performance but Carmelo Anthony (seven points on three-of-seven shooting) and Paul George (five points on two-of-16 shooting) both had sub-par outings.

Mitchell has scored 171 points, third most through six games by a rookie in National Basketball Association (NBA) history.

Lew Alcindor, who later changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, had 216 in 1970 and Wilt Chamberlain scored 199 in 1960.

Indiana guard Victor Oladipo paced a potent Indiana attack with team-highs of 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a 121-87 rout of Cleveland in Indianapolis to even the first-round series at three games apiece.

The winner of Sunday's Game 7 in Cleveland advances to the Eastern Conference semi-finals against Toronto.

Oladipo, who was 12-of-50 from the field in the previous three games, sank 11 of 19 shots, and six-of-eight from three-point range. Along with his triple-double, Oladipo had four steals.

LeBron James led the Cavaliers with 22 points but sat out the fourth quarter, while Jeff Green added 13 points and Rodney Hood had 12 for the Cavaliers, who shot 41.8 per cent from the field.

Kyle Lowry scored 24 points, and Toronto got a big lift from their bench in a clinching 102-92 win over Washington Wizards in Game 6 of their first-round play-off series at the Capital One Arena in Washington.

The Raptors, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, outscored the Wizards 29-14 in the fourth quarter.

Toronto will face the winner of the series between the Cavaliers and Pacers.

DeMar DeRozan scored 16 points, and Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and 12 rebounds to help Toronto notch the only road win of the six-game series with the Wizards.

Bradley Beal scored 32 points, and John Wall added 23 points to lead the Wizards.