NBA: Toronto Raptors continue home domination of Boston Celtics

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Pascal Siakam scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors defeat the visiting Boston Celtics 118-95 in the National Basketball Association on Tuesday night (Feb 26).

Kawhi Leonard added 21 points and six rebounds for the Raptors, who have won eight straight home games against the Celtics.

The teams split the season series 2-2.

Serge Ibaka had 14 points for the Raptors, who have won eight of their past nine games. Norman Powell added 11 points, and Kyle Lowry scored seven points and 11 assists.

Marcus Morris had 17 points and six rebounds for the Celtics, who have lost three in a row and five of their past seven games.

Jayson Tatum added 11 points and seven rebounds for Boston. Terry Rozier also had 11 points while Jaylen Brown had 10 points and eight rebounds. Kyrie Irving was held to seven points, four rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes.

The Raptors dominated the game against the struggling Celtics after the first quarter.

The Raptors led by as many as 31 points during the third quarter and took a 27-point lead into the fourth quarter with the game under control.

The Celtics led 32-30 after a first quarter that had 10 lead changes and five ties.

With an efficient defence, the Raptors took charge, using an 18-0 run capped by Patrick McCaw's layup to take a 14-point lead with 7min 14sec remaining in the first half.

The Raptors increased their lead to 20 on Leonard's running dunk with 3:06 left in the half. Siakam made a layup and a free throw to make the lead 23.

The Raptors led 66-45 at half-time, with Siakam scoring 14 points and Leonard adding 12. Morris led Boston with nine first-half points. The Raptors shot 50 per cent from the field in the first half; Boston shot 42.1 per cent.

Marcus Smart hit a three-pointer with 9:11 left in the third quarter to trim Toronto's lead to 16. But Ibaka's three-pointer had Toronto ahead by 22 with 4:35 remaining in the quarter.

Powell's three-pointer gave the Raptors a 31-point lead with 1:34 left in the third.

Toronto led 95-68 after the third quarter.