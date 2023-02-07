NBA: Thompson scores 42 as Warriors crush Thunder

SAN FRANCISCO – Klay Thompson flirted with breaking his own single-game three-pointer record on Monday night, but was not bothered when he failed to do it, insisting that it was up to the “gods” to decide when it should come.
The Golden State Warriors guard settled for 42 points as his team routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 141-114 at home to improve to 28-26.
The long-range specialist drained 12 shots from outside the arc and looked poised to beat his own National Basketball Association (NBA) mark of 14 three-pointers in a single game, set in October 2018, but came up just short before exiting to a standing ovation at the Chase Centre.
“I was campaigning for it – but we’ve got a quick turnaround with a game on Wednesday,” said Thompson, who was hoping to have remained in the game before being withdrawn by Warriors coach Steve Kerr late in the fourth quarter.
“And I don’t think the basketball gods like it when you chase records. Gotta let those happen organically.”
His red-hot shooting was part of a stunning performance from three-point range by Golden State.
The Warriors finished with 26 threes from 50 attempts – just three shy of the all-time single-game record of 29 set by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020.
Thompson received scoring support from Jordan Poole (21 points, 12 assists and four rebounds) and Andrew Wiggins (18 points) as the Warriors shrugged off the injury absence of Stephen Curry to score a resounding win.
“It was a beautiful game to watch him play,” Draymond Green, who had seven points, said of Thompson.
“We needed it. It’s been a while since we had a blowout win. It’s good to get this one, especially first game with Steph out. It was good to start off on this foot and try to create some momentum.”
Kerr, meanwhile, also praised his team’s display, especially without star player Curry.
“This is a confidence booster for sure to play without him, but to see the performance of the team, amazing individual performances we got,” he said.
“It was a feel-good game for a lot of people and that just really fuels everybody. Hopefully we can keep that going.”
In Portland, the on-fire Bucks rolled to an eighth straight win to move within striking distance of Boston (38-16) at the top of the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee improved to 37-17 after their victory.
Brook Lopez scored 27 points while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 24 in a 127-108 Bucks win over the Trail Blazers.
“I have a long way to still go, a long time to still play. I’m just enjoying it and I want to keep getting better, keep being an effective player out there, being the best player I could be,” said Lopez, who is in his 14th season.
“I’m lucky that there are people that are out there trying to help me, trying to make me better and put me in that position.”
Damian Lillard led the Portland scoring with 28 points.
In Detroit, Jayson Tatum’s 34-point haul led the way as the Celtics clinched a 111-99 win over the Pistons.
Tatum, who is averaging more than 30 points per game this season, also added 11 rebounds and six assists.
Derrick White had 23 points, while Robert Williams III and Sam Hauser each added 15 off the bench as Boston bounced back from last Friday’s surprise defeat to Phoenix.
Tatum had struggled in the defeat to Phoenix, shooting only three-for-15 from the field.
“We haven’t been playing as well as we’d like to lately,” he said of the Celtics, who have lost four of their previous six games before Monday.
“Just had to respond and keep in mind what the goal is and keep working towards it.” AFP