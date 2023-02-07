NBA: Thompson scores 42 as Warriors crush Thunder

SAN FRANCISCO – Klay Thompson flirted with breaking his own single-game three-pointer record on Monday night, but was not bothered when he failed to do it, insisting that it was up to the “gods” to decide when it should come.

The Golden State Warriors guard settled for 42 points as his team routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 141-114 at home to improve to 28-26.

The long-range specialist drained 12 shots from outside the arc and looked poised to beat his own National Basketball Association (NBA) mark of 14 three-pointers in a single game, set in October 2018, but came up just short before exiting to a standing ovation at the Chase Centre.

“I was campaigning for it – but we’ve got a quick turnaround with a game on Wednesday,” said Thompson, who was hoping to have remained in the game before being withdrawn by Warriors coach Steve Kerr late in the fourth quarter.

“And I don’t think the basketball gods like it when you chase records. Gotta let those happen organically.”

His red-hot shooting was part of a stunning performance from three-point range by Golden State.

The Warriors finished with 26 threes from 50 attempts – just three shy of the all-time single-game record of 29 set by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020.

Thompson received scoring support from Jordan Poole (21 points, 12 assists and four rebounds) and Andrew Wiggins (18 points) as the Warriors shrugged off the injury absence of Stephen Curry to score a resounding win.

“It was a beautiful game to watch him play,” Draymond Green, who had seven points, said of Thompson.

“We needed it. It’s been a while since we had a blowout win. It’s good to get this one, especially first game with Steph out. It was good to start off on this foot and try to create some momentum.”

Kerr, meanwhile, also praised his team’s display, especially without star player Curry.

“This is a confidence booster for sure to play without him, but to see the performance of the team, amazing individual performances we got,” he said.

“It was a feel-good game for a lot of people and that just really fuels everybody. Hopefully we can keep that going.”