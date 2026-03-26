NBA team owners approve exploring expansion to Seattle and Las Vegas

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said that the league is focused on Seattle and Las Vegas in their expansion plans.

NEW YORK – The NBA Board of Governors voted on Wednesday to authorize the league to explore potential expansion teams for Las Vegas and Seattle that would bring the league to 32 clubs.

The move is the first step in a lengthy process that could see new teams in Seattle, where the SuperSonics once played, and Las Vegas, which each year hosts NBA Summer League games involving young players.

“Our goal was in 2026 to resolve this issue one way or another,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. “We need to know by the end of this calendar year what it is that we’re doing.”

It is a multi-year process, Silver stressed, that could result in one or two new NBA clubs or none at all.

“At the earliest we would have new teams coming into the league in the ‘28-‘29 season,” he added. “If we do move forward, I don’t think there’s going to be any concern about the quality of the competition.”

The NBA engaged investment bank PJT Partners as a strategic adviser to evaluate markets, ownership groups, arena infrastructure and economic implications of two new teams.

It would then take approval by 23 of the NBA’s 30 governors to pass any motion on adding new teams.

Team values have skyrocketed in recent years with the price tag for a new club expected to be around US$7 billion to US$10 billion.

“I’m not going to speculate on prices,” Silver said. “The market will determine the value of these teams and we’ll decide whether or not to move forward. I expect there will be robust interest in these teams.

“We did not discuss franchise value per se in these meetings. We have a sense of where we think that value exists.”

The Phoenix Suns were sold in 2022 for US$4 billion. The Boston Celtics were sold last year for US$6.1 billion and the Los Angeles Lakers were sold last year for US$10 billion – the highest-ever price paid for a US sports team.

In terms of expansion, the NBA last expanded to Charlotte in 2004.

“There’s absolutely a chance that expansion will not happen. That’s why we said we’re exploring markets,” Silver added. “Where the uncertainly lies is in instability outside the league.”

He said that unlike past expansions open to many markets, the league was focused on Seattle and Las Vegas.

“There are some other great markets that could host NBA franchises. This time around, the focus was on these two markets,” Silver said, calling them “unique” in supporting the league.

Should Seattle and Las Vegas land expansion teams, either Memphis or Minnesota would likely shift from the Western Conference to the Eastern Conference to give each 16 clubs.

The Seattle SuperSonics joined the NBA in 1967 and won the city’s only NBA title in 1979 before moving to Oklahoma City in 2008 and winning last year’s NBA crown.

Las Vegas hosts many sporting events, including a Formula One race and USA Basketball training camps.

Both cities landed successful NHL expansion teams in the past decade. Each has an NFL team and both will have MLB clubs when a new Vegas stadium opens for the former Oakland Athletics in 2028. AFP



