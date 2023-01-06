NBA: Tatum's triple-double leads Celtics past Mavs

DALLAS – The road to success has not been smooth for the Boston Celtics, but for “one of the best teams” in the National Basketball Association (NBA), according to their star man Jayson Tatum, it is precisely this grit that they have that will stand them in good stead.

On Thursday night in Dallas, the Celtics broke out of their funk as Tatum’s 29-point triple-double propelled them to a 124-95 victory over Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

Boston boast the best record in the Eastern Conference and the NBA, 27-12, but they had dropped two straight games heading into the contest and knew things needed to change.

“It was a tough one the other day,” Tatum said in an on-court post-game interview of the Celtics’ loss to the lowly Thunder in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, which followed a 123-111 defeat by the Denver Nuggets.

“We lost two in a row, but we had a responsibility just to respond, to play better. That last two games hasn’t defined our season. We’re one of the best teams and we just had to come out and play like it and get back to playing like we know how.”

Tatum connected on just eight of 22 shots from the field, but he added 14 rebounds and 10 assists in just his second career triple-double.

“When we’re at our best, we play really good basketball on both ends of the floor with high effort for a long period of time,” Boston’s interim coach Joe Mazzulla said on ESPN.

“And then we go through a couple of games where we lose that. What I love about tonight was we did bounce back.”

Jaylen Brown scored 19 points for the Celtics, who ended the Mavericks’ seven-game winning streak. Dallas dropped to 22-17 in the Western Conference.

Tatum added that Boston’s defensive strategy on Doncic was to “just try and make it tough for him”.

“He’s obviously a hell of a player that can get any shot he wants,” the forward said.

Doncic, who had averaged a stunning 46.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10 assists over the previous five games, scored 23 and sat out the entire fourth quarter after the Celtics took a 24-point lead into the final period.