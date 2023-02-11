NBA: Tatum powers Celtics over Hornets as Bucks keep up the chase

NEW YORK – Averaging 30.6 points a game this National Basketball Association (NBA) season, Jayson Tatum knows that the Boston Celtics rely heavily on him to score, while he also understands that he will need a rest at some point.

Thankfully for the forward, Derrick White stepped up on Friday night.

Tatum’s 41 points and Boston’s 25 three-pointers propelled the league-leading Celtics to a 40th win of the NBA season at TD Garden, 127-116 over the Charlotte Hornets.

He posted his eighth 40-point game of the season. But even with Jaylen Brown sidelined by a facial fracture and Al Horford out with a sore knee, he did not have to carry the offensive load alone, as White scored a career-high 33 points and handed out 10 assists.

The guard’s output included eight of the Celtics’ 25 three-pointers, which came on 55 attempts.

“Shot was feeling good,” White said. “I was getting some good looks and just letting it fly.”

Tatum was glad for scoring support, and said that the Celtics must be 100 per cent as a team in every game.

“You understand in the course of a game leads are never safe, regardless of a team’s record they’re always capable of making plays and knocking down shots,” he said.

“I seen earlier (president of basketball operations) Brad (Stevens) told you guys he was making me sit out next week. So I’ll get some rest then.”

Less than a minute into the contest, Sam Hauser and White drilled back-to-back three-pointers and the Celtics cruised from there.

Boston had a franchise-record 16 three-pointers in the first half, and even when the Hornets put together a 15-0 scoring run in the third quarter, the Celtics’ lead remained in double digits.

Tatum drained five from beyond the arc, and became the first NBA player to make 1,000 three-pointers before his 25th birthday.

“He’s locked in,” White added of his 24-year-old teammate.

“He took his game to another level this season. It’s been fun to see, fun to play with. He just makes the right play every time down.”