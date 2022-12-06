NBA: Tatum leads Celtics over Raptors, Pacers beat Warriors

LOS ANGELES – The Boston Celtics are already looking ahead to the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals, and their star player Jayson Tatum strongly believes that they can beat any team this season.

On Monday night, the forward scored 17 of his 31 points in the third quarter as Boston earned an impressive 116-110 victory over the Raptors in Toronto.

Trailing 62-56 at half-time, the Celtics out-scored the Raptors 35-18 in the third period to take a nine-point lead, pushing their advantage to as many as 13 in the fourth as they handed the Raptors just their third home defeat.

The NBA champions Golden State Warriors also suffered a rare home defeat, falling 112-104 to the Indiana Pacers – the Warriors’ second loss this season at the Chase Centre in San Francisco.

Andrew Nembhard scored 31 points to lead six Pacers players in double figures.

Klay Thompson’s 28 points led the Warriors as star point guard Stephen Curry endured a tough shooting night, connecting on three of 17 attempts on the way to 12 points.

“I just thought they came in, out-played us,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Out-coached us.”

In Toronto, the Celtics improved their league-best record to 20-5.

They lead the Eastern Conference by two games over the Milwaukee Bucks, who beat the Orlando Magic 109-102 on the back of 34 points and 13 rebounds from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jaylen Brown added 22 points as Boston posted their seventh win in eight games – despite the absence of injured Al Horford and ailing Malcolm Brogdon.

Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart added 18 points and Blake Griffin’s 13 included a tip-in off a Tatum miss that pushed Boston’s lead to 115-108 with 26.8 seconds remaining.

Tatum said the Celtics told themselves at half-time to “figure it out.”

“Second night of a back-to-back, against a team that plays really well at home,” he said.

“We were just playing too slow. We were worried about the officiating too much, and we just wanted to change that.”