NBA suspends Draymond Green for one game over Domantas Sabonis stomp

SAN FRANCISCO – Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was hit with a one-game suspension on Tuesday after stamping on Sacramento Kings player Domantas Sabonis during the National Basketball Association (NBA) champions’ Game 2 play-off defeat a day earlier.

The suspension means he will be ruled out of the Warriors’ Game 3 clash against the Kings in San Francisco on Thursday.

Green was ejected from Monday’s stormy clash with Sacramento after stomping on Sabonis’ chest after the two players tangled following a rebound.

Sabonis grabbed at Green’s ankle immediately before the stamp in an apparent effort to impede the Warriors veteran.

However, the NBA said that a suspension against Green was merited given the forward’s history of disciplinary problems.

“The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts,” an NBA statement said.

The suspension deprives the Warriors of one of their most important players as they head into a crucial Game 3 down 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

Green told reporters after Monday’s flashpoint that he had been unable to avoid stepping on Sabonis.

“I gotta land my foot somewhere and I’m not the most flexible person so it’s not stretching that far,” he said.

“I can only step so far and pulling my leg away, so it is what it is. The explanation (for the ejection) was I stomped too hard.”

Green has courted controversy throughout his career. He was ejected from last season’s play-off series against the Memphis Grizzlies after clashing with Brandon Clarke.

He was also suspended for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers for a low blow against LeBron James.

Sabonis had played down Monday’s incident, saying it was part and parcel of the play-offs.

“We’re here to fight. Every time we step on the floor we’re gonna give everything for our teammates and the franchise,” he said.

“We’re both fighting for the rebound. We fell on each other, stuff happens, it’s basketball, we gotta move on.”