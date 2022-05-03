NBA: Suns eclipse Doncic heroics, Heat scorch Sixers

MIAMI (AFP) - Deandre Ayton scored 25 points as top seeds Phoenix Suns overpowered Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday (May 2), while Miami Heat exploited the absence of Joel Embiid to rout the Philadelphia 76ers in the National Basketball Association (NBA) play-offs.

Doncic led the scoring with a game-high 45 points, but it was not enough to stop Phoenix claiming a wire-to-wire 121-114 victory in the best-of-seven Western Conference semi-final series opener.

Ayton shot 12-of-20 from the field for Phoenix while Devin Booker added offensive thrust with 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists at the Footprint Centre.

Chris Paul chipped in with 19 points and Cameron Johnson added 17 from the bench as six Suns players posted double-digit points totals.

Phoenix had sprinted out of the blocks to lead by 10 at the end of the first quarter and surged into a 69-56 lead at the interval.

They led by as much as 21 points in the final quarter before a furious late onslaught led by Doncic saw Dallas get to within five points in the closing seconds.

The Mavs rally ultimately fell short, however, leaving Phoenix 1-0 up ahead of Game 2 on Wednesday.

Tyler Herro scored 25 points from the bench as the Heat swept aside the depleted Sixers 106-92 in their Eastern Conference semi-final series opener.

Herro led a balanced offensive effort as top seeds Miami pulled away after trailing at half-time to go 1-0 up in the best-of-seven series.

Five Miami players finished with double-digit points tallies as the Sixers faded from contention after a gutsy first-half display that left the fourth seeds leading 51-50 at half-time.

Philadelphia's preparations were rocked on Friday after confirmation that star big man Embiid had suffered an orbital fracture and concussion in the Sixers' first-round series-clincher against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

Embiid's presence was sorely lacking at Miami's FTX Arena on Monday as the Heat outscored the Sixers 56-41 in the second half.

"They're a very good team even without Embiid," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said.

"We just were able to get organised in the second half. We did it with a little bit more thought and discipline, and just that extra effort ignited everyone on the team."