NBA: Suggs conjures late show as Magic sink Warriors

MIAMI – Facing the Golden State Warriors, the National Basketball Association’s reigning champions, the Orlando Magic knew they needed to go back to the drawing board after a poor start to the season.

A “heart-to-heart” talk on Wednesday worked after Jalen Suggs nailed a pair of late three-pointers to send the Warriors crashing to a fourth straight defeat on Thursday.

The 21-year-old scored nine points inside the final two minutes as the Magic overcame a 39-point display from Stephen Curry to score a surprise 130-129 victory. He led the scoring for Orlando with 26 points at the Amway Centre, while rookie No. 1 draft pick Paolo Banchero impressed again with 22 points.

Franz Wagner also provided offensive support with 19 points, one of seven Orlando players who finished in double digits.

“This is such an amazing team,” Suggs said.

“We’ve been doing everything the right way all season. We’ve come up short in a couple of tough ones, a couple of close ones. And we just stuck with it. We had a real heart-to-heart conversation last night, just the players and the coaching staff, about what we need to do to change the culture.

“We need to get used to winning, get used to moments like this when we finish and close it out, which is exactly what we did today. It was a great team win, we stuck together and closed it out.”

The win improved Orlando’s record to 2-7, although the Magic remain rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Curry’s masterpiece for Golden State was backed with 27 points from Klay Thompson, with Kevon Looney adding 17. The Warriors fell to 3-6 with the defeat.

Golden State had gone into the game determined to snap a three-game losing streak which followed disappointing losses in Charlotte, Detroit and Miami.