NBA: Stephen Silas new Houston head coach, Mike D'Antoni joins Brooklyn as assistant coach

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - The Houston Rockets have named Stephen Silas as the team's new head coach, replacing Mike D'Antoni, who left last month and joined Brooklyn after the Texas franchise's latest post-season disappointment.

Silas, who has more than 20 years experience in the National Basketball Association as an assistant coach or scout, joins the Rockets after a two-year stint as part of Rick Carlisle's coaching staff at the Dallas Mavericks.

The Rockets job is his first head coaching position.

"This is an opportunity that was well-earned and long overdue for Coach Silas and we're thrilled to have him as head coach," said Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta on Friday (Oct 30). "Stephen is a basketball lifer who is highly regarded around the league."

Rockets general manager Rafael Stone said Silas' work with the Mavericks - who had the highest offensive rating in the NBA in 2019-2020 - had tipped the balance in his favour.

"The success coach Silas had with Dallas last season reinforced the notion that he is more than ready to lead his own team," Stone said. "The strengths of our core players are a great fit for coach Silas' system and ideology and I'm looking forward to working with him to find ways we can continue to improve our roster."

Silas is the son of three-time NBA champion Paul Silas, who coached in the league between 1980 and 2012 following his playing career.

"Basketball has been a huge part of my life since the day I was born and this is the moment I've strived for," Stephen Silas said.

"I've been fortunate to have coached some great players over the course of my career and am excited to work with this incredibly talented team as we build upon the success they have established."

Under D'Antoni, the Rockets were consistent Western Conference contenders, but were unable to reach the NBA Finals, losing in the conference semi-finals in 2017, 2019 and 2020. The team lost in the Conference Finals in 2018.

The Nets announced his appointment as an assistant coach also on Friday, reuniting the former Phoenix Suns bench boss with newly-hired Nets head coach Steve Nash.

Nash won two league Most Valuable Player awards while playing point guard for D'Antoni with the Phoenix Suns in the mid-2000s.

Last month, the 69-year-old D'Antoni stepped down after four seasons as head coach of the Rockets. The Nets also announced the hiring of Ime Udoka as an assistant coach and Amar'e Stoudemire as a player development assistant.

"We've assembled an experienced staff of high-character individuals with varied backgrounds, both on and off the court, that will help create a solid foundation for me and our players," said Nash. "When I set out to build this staff, I wanted to put together a committed group that would connect with our players and help put them in the best position to succeed as a team.

"With coaching and playing experience at the highest level and a deep background in player development, I'm confident that we've put the right people in place to lead us forward."

Led by four-time scoring champion Kevin Durant, the Nets are bidding to be a strong playoff contender in 2021-22. This will be the third time D'Antoni and Nash have hooked up on an NBA team. Nash played under D'Antoni from 2004-2008 with the Suns, then D'Antoni coached Nash for two seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers, 2012-2014.

D'Antoni, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year, was 217-101 in four seasons as Rockets coach.