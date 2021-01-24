NBA: Stephen Curry adds three-point milestone, but Warriors fall to Jazz

(REUTERS) - Stephen Curry moved up to No. 2 on the National Basketball Association's (NBA) all-time three-pointers list, but that was about the only thing that went the Golden State Warriors' way on Saturday (Jan 23) in a 127-108 blowout loss against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Donovan Mitchell led a balanced and explosive offensive performance for the red-hot Jazz - who led the whole game and by as many as 40 - with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists in just 27 minutes.

Five other players scored in double-figures for the Jazz, who won their league-leading eighth consecutive game.

Mike Conley hit five of the Jazz's 20 three-pointers and scored 17 points.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 14 points, a career-high eight assists and seven rebounds in 26 minutes.

Rudy Gobert contributed 11 points and 14 rebounds, while Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles combined for 27 off the bench.

Curry finished with 24 points and five three-pointers, with his fourth three-pointer pushing him past Hall of Famer Reggie Miller for the second-most made triples in NBA history.

Curry has made 2,562, trailing only Ray Allen (2,973).

Despite that milestone, the Warriors dropped their fourth game in six outings and their ninth in their last 11 against the Jazz.