NBA star reserve Lou Williams retires after 17 seasons

Lou Williams, who played 1,123 games (122 starts) with six teams, delivered the news in a YouTube video. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES – Three-time National Basketball Association (NBA) Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams announced his retirement pm Sunday after 17 seasons.

Williams, who played 1,123 games (122 starts) with six teams, delivered the news in a YouTube video.

Williams, 36, suited up for his final game with the Atlanta Hawks in April 2022.

He averaged 13.9 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game and made 1,457 career 3-pointers with the Philadelphia 76ers, Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Williams was named the league’s top sixth man in 2014-15, 2017-18 and 2018-19. Jamal Crawford is the only other player to win the award three times. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Lakers to speak with James in coming days about retirement comment
Badminton great Chen Long ‘full of emotion’ as he retires at 34

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top