NBA: Spurs outlast T-Wolves in OT behind DeMar DeRozan's 38

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 38 points and Dejounte Murray added 22 with 14 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs won their third consecutive road game by outlasting the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-122 in overtime on Saturday (Jan 9).

Patty Mills had 21 points as the Spurs followed consecutive victories in Los Angeles over the Clippers and Lakers with a steady performance at Minnesota when they had just six turnovers to 16 for Minnesota.

Murray hit a three-pointer to open the scoring in the extra period and the Spurs never trailed over the final five minutes.

Malik Beasley scored 29 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 25 with 13 rebounds in his return after he dislocated his left wrist Dec 27 at Utah.

Before Saturday's game, the Timberwolves had won both games with Towns on the court and lost all six without him.

The Timberwolves will get their shot at revenge when the teams play again on Sunday at Minneapolis. The Spurs have managed to jump start their season away from home after losing four consecutive games.

Mills hit two three-pointers in overtime, including one with 46 seconds remaining to put San Antonio up 125-119. Keldon Jonson added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Spurs.

Towns was nine of 17 from the field in 37 minutes as he played with a heavy wrap on his left wrist and appeared uncomfortable on multiple occasions.

The Spurs led by as many as eight in the third quarter at 83-75, but the Timberwolves closed the period on a 10-0 run to take an 85-83 lead. In the fourth quarter, the lead changed hands 12 times before DeRozan tied it at 113-all on two free throws with 12 seconds remaining.

DeRozan scored the last nine points of regulation for the Spurs. D'Angelo Russell had a 20-foot jumper to give the Timberwolves the lead with 1.4 seconds remaining in regulation but it hit off the front of the rim to send the game into overtime.

Russell and Naz Reid each scored 16 points for the Timberwolves, while rookie Anthony Edwards had 13 points and Jarrett Culver had 10 points with eight rebounds.