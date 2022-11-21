NBA: Splash brothers combine to wreak havoc on Rockets

HOUSTON – Klay Thompson scored a season-high 41 points and Stephen Curry posted a season-best 15 assists to help the Golden State Warriors record their first road success of their National Basketball Association (NBA) campaign with a hard-fought 127-120 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Thompson drilled 10 of the Warriors’ 24 three-pointers, getting off to a blistering start as he scored half of his side’s 40 first-quarter points at the Toyota Centre.

The Rockets, last in the Western Conference with a 3-14 record, battled back to take a four-point lead at half-time, but Stephen Curry scored 16 of his 33 points in the third quarter as the Warriors reasserted themselves.

The tenacious Rockets managed to edge ahead by one midway through the fourth, but Thompson’s final three-pointer and a high-arching trey from Curry put the Warriors over the line in the closing minute for their first road win. The Splash brothers combined for a total of 17 out of 24 from deep to improve Golden State to 8-9.

“Well, long overdue,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, “but we’re happy to get the win.”

Thompson came into the game averaging only 15.5 points while shooting a lowly 36.3 per cent from the field and 33.6 per cent on three-pointers. The 32-year-old needed a virtuoso performance to help him get out of his rut, and his 10 from the arc on Sunday most certainly lifted his morale.

“It feels amazing. I’m hard on myself, so I’ve been wanting one of these. And to get one and kind of open the floodgates, it’s only up from here. I promise you,” Thompson said.

“I finally feel like myself. My legs feel great. I’m cutting to the rim, taking great shots, and I’m just excited for what’s to come. Man, I’m not gonna lie, guys, that felt amazing. Wow. I don’t care if it’s a mid-November game. That felt great.”

Andrew Wiggins added 22 points for Warriors, while Kevin Porter Jr. scored 30 points for the Rockets, backed by Jabari Smith Jr’s 22 and 19 from Tari Eason.

Over at the Crypto.com Arena, Anthony Davis recorded 30 points and 18 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers dominated the visiting San Antonio Spurs 123-92 on Sunday to win their season-best third straight game.

The Lakers were without LeBron James for the fourth straight game because of an adductor strain, but barely missed a beat. They were up by 18 points at half-time and never allowed San Antonio to get in contention.

Austin Reeves added 21 points for the Lakers, while Thomas Bryant hit for 15 and Lonnie Walker IV scored 14.

Devin Vassell led San Antonio’s anemic attack with 17 points, with Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan scoring 12 each, as the Spurs dropped their fifth straight game. AFP, REUTERS