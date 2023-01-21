NBA: Short-handed Warriors ride three-point barrage to win over Cavaliers

LOS ANGELES - Jordan Poole and Golden State put on a shooting clinic in Cleveland on Friday, the Warriors draining 23 three-pointers in a 120-114 victory as Stephen Curry watched from the bench.

Warriors star Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green all sat out the contest a day after the National Basketball Association champions’ heartbreaking overtime loss to the Celtics in Boston.

But with 32 points from Poole and 22 from Ty Jerome, the Warriors came away unlikely winners – their first road victory this season over a team with a winning record.

The Warriors set the tone when they connected on seven of eight three-pointers in the first quarter, and their 14 first-half three-pointers matched the most ever by a Cleveland opponent for one half.

There was no let-up after the break, the Warriors quickly pushing a five-point half-time lead to as many as 20 in a third quarter that featured another six three-pointers from the Warriors.

Cleveland sliced the deficit to four with two minutes remaining, but Jerome promptly drained another three-pointer and the Warriors were off again.

Poole, the only regular Warriors starter in action on Friday, finished with five three-pointers. Anthony Lamb had four and Jerome had three – as did Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green, who was back in action after missing 14 games.

Jonathan Kuminga also returned for Golden State after missing eight games with a sprained foot.

“It’s just a night where a bunch of guys came in and played with confidence, played with force,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “When you get a win like this, and everybody feels good about themselves in their own game, it gives you a little boost.”

He was unrepentant about benching his starters, saying banged-up players had to be given a chance to rest or risk injury that could significantly hamper their season or playoffs.

“I feel terrible for fans who buy tickets who are expecting to see someone play,” Kerr said. “It’s a brutal part of the business. It’s why I’m going to continue to advocate for 72-game seasons.”

Darius Garland scored 21 to lead Cleveland, who were again without three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell because of a groin injury.

Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the problem was not any missing Cavs player.