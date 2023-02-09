Basketball: Short-handed Celtics grab convincing win over 76ers but lose Brown

LOS ANGELES – The National Basketball Association-leading Boston Celtics shook off the absence of three starters and the early exit of Jaylen Brown to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-99 on Wednesday.

Brown took an accidental elbow from teammate Jayson Tatum as they both went for a rebound with less than two minutes left in the first half and was knocked out of the game with a facial contusion.

Tatum told ESPN: “I hope he’s all right. We both went for the rebound, collided ... just a freak accident. I feel terrible. So, I just hope he’s going to be all right.”

Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon added: “He was quiet. He was in a lot of pain. Just told him to feel better.

“There was nothing I think we could do for him. But he was in a lot of pain when we left.”

It was a potentially crushing blow for a Celtics team already without Marcus Smart, Robert Williams and Al Horford, but the Eastern Conference leaders didn’t miss a beat.

“Tonight was the definition of a team win,” Tatum told ESPN after the Celtics shot 52.6 per cent from the floor, draining 19 of their 35 three-point attempts.

Tatum himself had a quiet night with just 12 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, connecting on just five of his 15 shots from the field.

But his unheralded teammates did more than enough to hold off the Sixers and their Most Valuable Player candidate Joel Embiid, who led all scorers with 28 points.

James Harden scored 20 for Philadelphia, who never led after the first quarter.

Down by 11 with 5:51 to play, the 76ers would twice cut the deficit to three, but the Celtics found the answers.

Derrick White and Brogdon scored 19 apiece for Boston. Blake Griffin drained five three-pointers while Sam Hauser and Grant Williams hit four apiece.

“Those guys are putting in so much work,” Tatum said of the players who stepped up. “And they’re professionals. When they get their number called they come in and compete.”