NBA: Rockets' John Wall prevails in first match-up with Wizards

(REUTERS) - John Wall scored a team-high 24 points in his first match-up with his former team as the hosts Houston Rockets earned a 107-88 National Basketball Association victory over the short-handed Washington Wizards on Tuesday (Jan 26).

Eric Gordon and Victor Oladipo added 20 apiece for Houston, which extended their season-best winning streak to three games.

Wall added five assists and combined with Oladipo to fuel a 10-0 fourth-quarter run that pushed the Rockets to a 93-79 lead.

DeMarcus Cousins tallied 19 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for Houston, who played without centre Christian Wood (ankle) yet welcomed back forward Danuel House Jr, out since Jan 2 due to a back injury and Covid-19 protocols.

House scored two points in 14 minutes.

David Nwaba had 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals off the Houston bench.

Bradley Beal, the league's leading scorer, tallied 33 points on 12-of-28 shooting, while Russell Westbrook, traded for Wall in the off-season, added 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

The Wizards were missing six players due to league health and safety protocols.