NBA: Record-setting Giannis lifts Bucks over Nets

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo forced overtime with a milestone three-pointer and drained two free throws to seal a 120-119 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday (March 31) which clinched the National Basketball Association (NBA) champions' play-off berth.

Antetokounmpo finished with 44 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in the victory - which could well be a preview of a first-round play-off series - as the Bucks maintained their second spot in the Eastern Conference with a 48-28 record.

Kevin Durant had 26 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for Brooklyn, but his potential game-winning three-pointer bounced off the rim as time expired at the Barclays Centre.

Antetokounmpo broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's franchise scoring record - moving into first on the Bucks' all-time list with a step-back three-pointer over Nets centre Andre Drummond with 18.7 seconds left in regulation.

That knotted the score at 110-110 and Durant then couldn't get a jump shot to fall.

Three free throws from Durant put the Nets up 119-118 with 8.7 seconds left in overtime, but Antetokounmpo took a pass and drove to the rim, drawing a foul and calmly making the winning free throws.

Jrue Holiday added 19 points for Milwaukee and Khris Middleton had 16 before he was ejected for a flagrant foul midway through the third quarter, when he brought down Bruce Brown as the Nets player rose for a dunk.

Although the Bucks led 96-92 with 8:12 remaining in regulation, they suddenly went cold and the Nets powered ahead with an 11-0 scoring run before Milwaukee steadied themselves and forced overtime.

Antetokounmpo came into the game 39 points behind Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA's career-scoring leader who started his career with the Bucks and scored 14,211 points for them from 1969-75.

But the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, who is staking his claim to another MVP award, wasn't interested in talking about the franchise record, focusing instead on the Bucks' home game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday and the quest to dislodge the Miami Heat from the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

"There are things that have to be done," Antetokounmpo said.

Over at the State Farm Arena, Trae Young scored 30 points and handed out nine assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks in a wire-to-wire 131-107 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Hawks notched their fourth straight win and secured a place in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, in which the seventh- through 10th-place teams will battle for the last two berths in the play-offs proper.

The Cavs' defeat also meant the Boston Celtics officially punched their play-off ticket, even though they didn't play on Thursday.

In Detroit, the lowly Pistons stormed back in the fourth quarter to stun Philadelphia with a 102-94 win, despite 37 points and 15 rebounds from the 76ers' MVP candidate Joel Embiid.