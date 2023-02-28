NBA: Randle, Quickley shine as Knicks sink Celtics

NEW YORK – Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley combined for 46 points as the in-form New York Knicks upset the Boston Celtics 109-94 in the National Basketball Association on Monday.

Randle and Quickley finished with 23 points each as the impressive Knicks extended their winning streak to six games at Madison Square Garden.

The New York victory bumped the Celtics out of the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings, lifting the Milwaukee Bucks into first place.

Six Knicks players finished the game in double figures after New York took control of the contest early on to lead almost from start to finish. The Knicks moved up to fifth place in the East after the win.

New York pulled 20 points clear midway through the second quarter and retained a comfortable advantage throughout.

A miserable night for Boston ended with Jayson Tatum being ejected with four minutes remaining for a second technical foul.

Tatum – the hero of Boston’s pulsating victory over Philadelphia on Saturday – endured a frustrating outing, making just six-of-18 from the field.

Malcolm Brogdon led the Boston scorers with 22 points.

Elsewhere on Monday, Jimmy Butler scored 23 points as the Miami Heat sent the Philadelphia 76ers spinning to a second straight defeat with a 101-99 victory on the road.

A superb defensive effort from Miami saw the potent Sixers offence – which has been averaging 114 points this season – restricted to fewer than 100 points.

At the other end, Butler provided offensive guile and came up clutch in the final two minutes, giving Miami a 100-99 lead with a remarkable driving reverse layup shortly before drawing a foul and two free throws that put the Heat into a winning position.

In addition to his 23 points, Butler finished with 11 rebounds, nine assists and four steals.

Four other Miami players finished in double figures, with Gabe Vincent adding 14 points while Max Strus and Bam Adebayo chipped in with 13 points apiece.