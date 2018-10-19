NBA: Portland Trail Blazers spoil LeBron James' debut for the Los Angeles Lakers

PORTLAND (REUTERS) - Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum combined for 49 points, and Nik Stauskas matched his career high with 24 points in his first appearance in a Portland uniform, leading the Trail Blazers past the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 128-119 on Thursday (Oct 18) in the National Basketball Association (NBA) season opener for both teams.

LeBron James collected 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in his first game as a Laker. Los Angeles shot 48.4 per cent from the field but were only seven of 30 on three-point attempts. Josh Hart had 20 points for the Lakers, who got 13 points and 11 assists from Rajon Rondo in his team debut.

Lillard scored 28 points, McCollum chipped in 21 points, and Jusuf Nuric added 16 points and nine rebounds in just 17 minutes for the Trail Blazers. Portland won their home opener for an NBA-record 18th straight time and extended their streak of consecutive victories over the Lakers to 16 dating back to 2013.

In Washington, Kelly Olynyk followed up Dwyane Wade's miss with 0.2 second remaining, and the visiting Miami Heat defeated the Wizards 113-112.

In Philadelphia, Ben Simmons had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to lead eight players in double figures as the 76ers defeated the short-handed visiting Chicago Bulls 127-108.