NBA players manipulating wagers face life ban, says Adam Silver

LOS ANGELES – With the National Basketball Association (NBA) investigating a player for possibly conspiring to affect gambling results regarding in-game performance, league commissioner Adam Silver said on April 10 that such actions could result in a lifetime ban.

Toronto Raptors reserve Jontay Porter – the younger brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr – is accused of exiting two games to ensure that “under” bets on his performance were winners.

He has not played since the NBA launched its probe in late March.

“I have enormous range of discipline available to me,” Silver said in New York at a meeting of league owners.

“It’s cardinal sin what he’s accused of in the NBA. The ultimate extreme option I have is to ban him from the game. That’s the level of authority I have here because there’s nothing more serious.”

NBA players are forbidden from wagering on NBA games – even legally – under league rules. Those found to have gambled on NBA games risk a fine, suspension or life ban from the sport.

They also cannot manipulate or influence games, otherwise known as game-fixing, like in the case of Porter.

Silver added: “I mean, this is not new that there’s unsavory behaviour, even illegal behavior, around sports betting.

“I guess my point is that to the extent it’s going to exist, if you have a regulated environment, you’re going to have a better chance of detecting it than you would if all the bets were placed illegally.

“And so the investigation is ongoing, but the consequences could be very severe.”

An ESPN report on March 25 had indicated that the NBA was looking into suspicious betting patterns regarding Porter, and gave details of alleged irregularities in games that he played.

The most-bet prop for DraftKings on Jan 26 was Porter making fewer than 0.5 three-pointers in the Raptors’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Porter, a little-used sub, played four scoreless minutes before exiting with what was reported as an eye injury.

“Under” bets on Porter were again heavily favoured by DraftKings gamblers on March 20, when he played three scoreless minutes against the Sacramento Kings before coming out with what the Raptors said was an illness.

Porter, 24, is averaging 4.4 points through 26 games (five starts) for Toronto this season. He began his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2020-21, then did not appear in the league the next two seasons.

“At the end of the day, there’s nothing more important than the integrity of the competition,” Silver added.

“And so, any issue raised around that is of great concern to me and to all commissioners, to all people who are safeguards, who are all people who are in a position and have a responsibility to safeguard the game.” REUTERS, AFP