NBA play-off injury fears for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant while Los Angeles Lakers win

MILWAUKEE – Top seeds in the East, the Milwaukee Bucks, and second seeds in the West, the Memphis Grizzlies, both suffered home defeats in their play-off openers and more worryingly saw their franchise players Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant respectively exit with injuries.

The Los Angeles Lakers surged late on as Japan’s Rui Hachimura came off the bench to match a National Basketball Association record for reserve scoring with 29 points and lead the Lakers in a 128-112 win over the Grizzlies, while the Miami Heat upset the Bucks 130-117 on Sunday.

The Lakers’ closing 30-11 run came mostly with the Grizzlies reeling after Morant fell to the court midway into the fourth quarter onto his already-injured right hand and ran to the locker room.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said after the game that X-rays on Morant’s right hand were negative.

“He’s in some pain,” Jenkins said, but as for Morant’s status for Game 2 on Wednesday in Memphis, he only added: “Taking it one game at a time.”

Morant admitted his availability for Game 2 of the first round, best-of-seven series was “in jeopardy”.

“(It is) tough, man, especially with everything I’ve been through this season,” said the 23-year-old All-Star guard, who in March was handed an eight-game suspension after brandishing a gun during a social media livestream at a strip club.

“My main focus was to be out there for my guys. It’s another incident where that’s pretty much in jeopardy.

“At this point, I’m not even surprised with how my life’s been going. I’m just pretty much numb to everything now. It’s one thing after another.”

In Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo fell onto the floor driving to the hoop and suffered a lower back bruise that forced him out of the Bucks’ opener against Miami.

The Greek star went to the locker room, returned to the sideline but was unable to return to the game, which the Heat led 68-55 at half-time.

Two-time Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds a game this season, ranking in the NBA’s top five in both categories for a Bucks squad that had an NBA-best 58-24 record.

Morant averaged 26.2 points a game.

“There was an X-ray that was clear here,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said, “so we’ll monitor him, see how he does (on Monday).”

“He just wasn’t moving, didn’t look comfortable, confident, so it felt like the right thing” to remove him...

“We’ve been blessed with him being incredibly resilient and quick to heal, but you’ve just got to take it day by day.”