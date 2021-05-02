NBA: Pacers make history in 152-95 rout of Thunder

(REUTERS) - Domantas Sabonis had 26 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 14 assists to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 152-95 blowout National Basketball Association (NBA) win over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday (May 1).

The result was a home team's largest margin of defeat in NBA history.

The Pacers' 152 points were the most in franchise history since the team moved to the NBA in 1976-77.

The 57-point margin was the largest loss in Thunder franchise history.

Indiana flirted with the largest margin in NBA history - Cleveland's 68-point win over Miami in December 1991 - with the Pacers leading by as many as 67 in the fourth quarter.

The Pacers (30-33) swept the season series and snapped a two-game losing streak, remaining in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

Oklahoma City (21-43) lost for the 19th time in 21 games.

Indiana hit a franchise-record 21 three-pointers, six by Doug McDermott.

Sabonis missed the past six games with lower-back soreness but was dominant from the start, as was another former Thunder player, McDermott.

By the end of the first quarter, Sabonis had eight points, seven rebounds and eight assists as the Pacers scored the game's first eight points and led by as many as 19 in the first quarter.

Just under two minutes to go before half-time, Sabonis earned his seventh triple-double of the season with his 10th assist.

By half-time, Sabonis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

McDermott tied his career high with 31 points, scoring 16 with four three-pointers in the first quarter.

The Pacers hammered the Thunder despite being without Malcolm Brogdon (sore right hamstring) and JaKarr Sampson (concussion protocol).