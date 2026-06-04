NBA ‘on schedule’ with Europe league plans: Adam Silver

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Commissioner of the NBA Adam Silver has said that the league is on track to launch a new European league in 2027.

SAN ANTONIO – The NBA is “very much on schedule” with plans to launch a new European league in 2027, commissioner Adam Silver said on Wednesday before the start of the NBA Finals.

As French star Victor Wembanyama prepared to lead the San Antonio Spurs against the New York Knicks in Game 1 in San Antonio, Silver said that the project had excited “record interest” from potential investors.

“We are very much on schedule,” he said. “It is our hope and anticipation that the league will launch in the ‘27-28 season in Europe.

“We are on track. Final bids from franchises are due at the end of this month, at the end of the month in June. We’ve seen record interest and we’re very excited about the ongoing opportunity and working closely with FIBA, our federation.”

Deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said at the All-Star game in February that the proposed competition, which has sparked tension with the existing EuroLeague, would feature 12 permanent franchises and four qualifying teams.

Target cities include Paris, Lyon, London, Berlin, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Rome, Manchester, Munich, Athens, and Istanbul.

Major football clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, and AC Milan have been approached to form franchises for the league.

“The structure is in place,” Silver said, adding that along with the 12 permanent franchises there would be “the ability for, frankly, any club in Europe to play in those remaining slots”.

“In terms of the EuroLeague, discussions are ongoing with them. It’s our hope that we can find a way to integrate these operations with the EuroLeague, but we will move forward either way.”

The commissioner also said the issue of whether current NBA players could invest in NBA Europe teams remains unresolved and would need to be discussed with the National Basketball Players Association.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic is part of an investment group trying to bring an NBA Europe team to Rome. Active NBA players are prohibited from owning NBA teams while playing in the league.

“That has not been resolved yet,” Silver said. “Part of the determination will be what the basketball relationship will be between these teams and NBA Europe and the NBA. That obviously could complicate things if current NBA players were owners.”

The league is also continuing to consider possible expansion closer to home, with Silver explaining that “discussions are ongoing” regarding the possibility of adding teams in Seattle and Las Vegas.

“It’s not a foregone conclusion that we will expand either in one city or both cities,” he said. “But what we’ve told all interested parties is our board will make a decision by the end of this calendar year.” AFP, REUTERS